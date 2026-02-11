United Way offers help through 211

Mariah Vail, executive director of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, addresses attendees during the first-ever workshop introducing the Business Toolkit for Interactions with Homeless Individuals on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When someone needs assistance finding help for basic needs, the United Way-supported 211 helpline is an avenue one can utilize.

That was the focus of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Executive Director Mariah Vail’s message Tuesday to the Kankakee County Board. Vail presented the local agency’s annual report to the Board that included some local data.

“If you’re not aware what 211 is, 211 is a free helpline that exists in a lot of communities across the United States and is supported in a majority by United Way,” she said. “So your local United Way helps fund and sustain your local 211 line.”

The phone line is available 24 hours a day, and residents of Kankakee and Iroquois counties have taken advantage of the free service. In 2025, there were 2,788 calls made to 211, and referrals were made. Of those calls placed, 42% were for housing and shelter.

Unfortunately, about 19% of the people who called were turned away, either because of lack of funding; the service that they were seeking was out of funding and couldn’t help them; they didn’t match qualifications; or shelter wasn’t available when it was needed, Vail said.

That translates to approximately 218 people that weren’t helped.

“So without a doubt I can say housing and shelter came out as the number one need,” she said. “That has been the case for six years now in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.”

Vail said she wanted to share those numbers to let Board members know that they can inform their constituents there’s an available service for them, and to keep those community needs in mind when making decisions throughout the year.

There are 26 local social service programs that are receiving funds from the United Way. The helpline is also funded in part by Saint Mary’s Hospital and Comcast.

“That is all guided by the data that comes from 211, and others,” Vail said. “... We seek to fund some of the greatest needs in our community. … So having that person to talk to, whenever you need someone to make a referral, is one of the great benefits.”

County Board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand said the work Vail is doing at the United Way is fantastic.

“She runs a tight ship over there, so she’s done a great job,” he said, adding the county is aware of the need for more housing in the community.

Breakdown in the 2,788 calls to 211

41.6% - housing and shelter

15.8% - Utilities

13.9% - financial aid

4% - transportation

4% - food

4% - health care

4% - clothing

3% - legal aid

9.9% - other

Related services

The United Way said those in Kankakee County looking for help with housing and shelter are encouraged to call or text the Kankakee County Homeless Helpline at 833-815-4673 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. That line is manned by Fortitude Outreach, and it provides a coordinated intake to several local housing support services.

There’s also an online resource directory, Kanilhelp.org. Kan-I-Help has information on more than 900 local services, including basic needs, arts and recreation, child care, and specialized physical and mental health services. It’s managed by the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley in partnership with the United Way.

Vail said some of the younger generations don’t like getting on the phone to ask for help.

“Having that online resource directory is helpful that you can just explore independently,” she said.