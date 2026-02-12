A Taylor-Made Life: A quick boot scoot to Dallas

As a kid, I grew up with an extra family right in my backyard. There were about 10 families in the neighborhood that all had kids around the same age, and we grew up together as our parents showed us how to forge long-term friendships.

As we’ve grown older and left the neighborhood, my fellow “kids” are now spread out across the country. One is living in Dallas, and a few of us moms and kids took a trip to visit her last weekend. Five of us came from Illinois, one from Michigan, one from Kentucky and one from Florida.

Having never been to Dallas – and having not been to Texas since I was 10 or 11 – I was excited to visit the south. We lucked out with the weather, as the weekend before had featured an ice storm and this weekend was a beautiful 70 degrees.

Nine of us (including the Dallas transplant) descended on an Airbnb and enjoyed a weekend of exploring Dallas while catching up and having a lot of laughs. We reminisced while also making new memories.

We ventured to several different restaurants and bars, sitting outside when we could to take advantage of the much-needed warmth. The first day, we enjoyed Grapevine and had lunch at Harvest Hall (if you ever go, the chicken shawarma wrap is amazing). We then did a little shopping before hitting the Landon winery.

It was then time to check into the Airbnb and get ready for dinner. We walked from the house to an area called Greenville and enjoyed dinner at HG Sply (which included a complementary sunset toast), followed by a visit to the Truck Yard with live music.

The next day was spent at World Springs, a 10-acre respite of hot spring pools featuring different water types from around the world. Mimicking those bodies of water by incorporating their minerals and setting them to the appropriate temperatures, we enjoyed the waters of Australia, Bali, Japan, Iceland and the Dead Sea. This was by far one of the most relaxing experiences of my life.

After that, we went for drinks and appetizers at Birdie’s before finishing out the night watching some Olympic figure skating highlights.

The next day was spent shopping and dining until it was time for our flight home. A quick trip, but one filled with fun and relaxation.

Gaby, who now lives in Dallas, is getting married back home in the summer, so we got to hear all about her plans and can look forward to a reunion at the wedding. Gaby and her mom, Traci, did an incredible job planning an unforgettable weekend. Can’t wait to continue celebrating Gaby throughout the year!

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be contacted at taylorleddin@gmail.com.