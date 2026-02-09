Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Reed-Custer’s Colton Drinkwine

Reed-Custer's Colton Drinkwine, right, attacks Coal City's Ryder Gill in the Illinois Central Eight Conference 113-pound championship match on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Coal City. (Mason Schweizer)

Name: Colton Drinkwine

School: Reed-Custer

Sport: Boys wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Why he was selected: One week after winning the Illinois Central Eight Conference 113-pound championship, Drinkwine returned to Coal City to earn another gold at the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Regional on Jan. 31. Drinkwine will look to make it back-to-back state appearances at this weekend’s Coal City Sectional.

What’s been your favorite victory of the season and why?

Drinkwine: My favorite victory of the season would be my third-place match at Princeton. [Comets teammate] Cole Harris won before me to a kid he lost to during the tournament, and then I did the same right after him.

Do you have any pre-match routines or specific music you like to listen to?

Drinkwine: During tournaments and or duals it’s usually a team warm-up which gets me prepared for my upcoming matches. During this, warmup sprints is always something for me to keep warm before my matches.

Do you have any certain coach or teammate that helps you get in the zone before a match?

Drinkwine: All my coaches and teammates help me before a match, but the one that’s always in the chair is Coach (Tyler) Rock and my teammate Kaaden Wood matside.

The Comets program you wrestle for has grown to consistently find several wrestlers making deep postseason runs. What’s allowed you guys to have that success?

Drinkwine: The success from everyone comes from the room and all the hard practices. The coaches push us every day to do our best and continue to want us to succeed. The success also comes from the Reed-Custer standard.

When you’re not wrestling, what’s your favorite way to spend your free time?

Drinkwine: When I’m not wrestling my favorite way to spend my free time is with my friends, my family, my girlfriend and getting food.

If you could bring one new restaurant to Braidwood, what would it be?

Drinkwine: If I could bring one restaurant to Braidwood it would be Portillo’s.