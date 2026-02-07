Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Feb. 7,2026

Tyler and Jacquelyn Shearer, Bourbonnais, girl, Hadley Grace, January 25, third child.

August LeBeau and Phylicia Labriola, Manteno, girl, Ozzie Mae, January 26, third child.

Cody Boyd and Darian Papineau, Bradley, girl, Rylee Jade, January 26, second child.

Zachary and Alyssa Blanchette, Bradley, boy, Bode Alan, January 27, third child.

Dane and Jacqueline Hasselbring, Onarga, boy, Noah Keith, January 27, third child.

Matthew Ashley and Brianna Tucker, Kankakee, girl, Jasey Rae, January 28, first child.

Joshua and Haley Loomis, Essex, boy, Jettson Joseph, January 29, first child. The mother is the former Haley Hamilton.

Andy and Laura Nielsen, Bourbonnais, boy, Ryan Jay, January 30, second child.

Kyle and Jennifer Kempke, Monee, girl, Sierra Marie, January 31, first child. The mother is the former Jennifer Wagne