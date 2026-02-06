Bourbonnais trustees approve 4-year contract with police patrol officers

Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (copy) (copy) (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bourbonnais trustees approved a four-year contract with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 64 Patrol Unit.

The vote was taken Monday during the board’s meeting.

The new contract is for four years and runs from May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2029.

There are four annual raises of 3%, 3.75, 3.50% and 4%.

Officers will receive retroactive pay dating back to May 1, 2025, officials said.

Trustees Rick Fischer, Randy King, Jack Litrell, Angie Serafini and Craig Toepfer voted to approve the contract. Trustee Bruce Greenlee was not at the meeting.