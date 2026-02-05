Bourbonnais resident asks trustees for ordinance restricting immigration enforcement at village-owned sites

Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast listens to a resident during the board meeting’s public comment session on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Explaining it is about “local control, clarity and trust,” a resident new to Bourbonnais requested clear restrictions to federal immigration enforcement within the village.

Although he has lived here only six months, Dominic Compton was asking trustees and village officials during the M meeting’s public comment session to consider passing an ordinance.

This ordinance would clarify that village-owned property should not be used for civil immigration enforcement activities.

Compton was spurred by the federal crackdown regarding illegal immigration. He is seeking to create something of a safe place for the public.

This request is simple, Compton said.

“Village-owned spaces, including public buildings and parking areas, should not be used for staging, detaining, or processing related to civil immigration enforcement, and clear signage should be posted so residents understand the expectations,” he said.

“This is about local control, clarity, and trust. Our village resources should stay focused on local needs and residents should feel comfortable accessing village services.”

Compton explained even the perception of federal enforcement activity on village property can create confusion and harm trust.

Compton said a clear policy and signage prevent that.

The request, he said, has nothing to do with making the village becoming a sanctuary location for immigrants.

“This is not about changing federal immigration law or interfering with federal authority. It’s about setting clear boundaries for how village-owned property is used. Illinois law already limits local involvement in civil immigration enforcement. The Trust Act addresses law enforcement involvement. This would address something different: how village-owned property is used.”

Other communities in Illinois have adopted similar policies, he said.

Bourbonnais resident Dominic Compton speaks to trustees and village officials during the board meeting’s public comment session on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, to consider passing an ordinance that would clarify that village-owned property should not be used for civil immigration enforcement activities. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“I’m asking Bourbonnais to begin that same review process and bring options back for discussion at a future meeting,” Compton said.

A petition he recently posted on Change.org had approximately 200 signatures. He also has 10 paper signatures from residents.

Bourbonnais resident Dwight Lockwood was the last of four speakers to take the microphone.

Lockwood had been at the board’s Jan. 20 meeting voicing his concerns against such an ordinance.

A Jan. 17 story in the Daily Journal discussed Compton’s plans as well as explored local community reaction to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions taking place nationwide.

At that meeting, Lockwood said the village was already doing what is needed.

On Monday, Lockwood discussed the number of people who sign Compton’s petition.

“It’s nice that Mr. Compton brought a petition signed by a whole 200 people You’ve all been elected by the majority of the voting residents of the village, which is certainly more than 200,” Lockwood said.

“I don’t know that you need Mr. Compton’s guidance on this. This is not a forum for debate, rather just an opportunity to speak to you. As much as I could say, but as I say, it’s not a forum for debate.

“Just to say, as you heard me speak about it before. We’re safe here; things go well here. We don’t need to be in conflict with other governmental agencies. We’re not now, we don’t need to be.”

Two other speakers spoke and asked trustees to consider creating the ordinance, Kristine Bunnell and Nicole Sauch, both of Bourbonnais.

“We have seen what has happened in Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, and several other cities. We can tell ourselves that that won’t happen here, or we can be proactive and have rules in place should we be faced with ICE or other similar situations,” said Bunnell, who has lived in the village approximately 27 years.

“I have no doubt that our police force has already had discussions about this topic but in order for everyone to feel safe, it would be prudent to have something in writing so that everyone understands the rules Mr. Compton’s petition seeks — to have the village set clear guidelines regarding use of village property in order to avoid confusion should ICE be deployed in Bourbonnais.”

Bunnell said Compton’s petition does not try to interfere with ICE doing their job.

“We are trying to ensure our residents have safe access to village resources at all times.”