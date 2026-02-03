Bar owner shot ‘execution style’ during robbery: Kankakee County sheriff

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, center, leads a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, to share security footage visuals of a suspect and vehicle as they investigate a homicide that occurred on Feb. 2 at The Line, a bar along Illinois Route 114 in Momence. Bar owner Courtney Drysdale was found shot to death on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at the establishment. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The owner of The Line bar was shot “execution style” during a Monday robbery at the business located on the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey gave that detail during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The victim, 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale, of Momence, was discovered shortly before noon. The business opened at 10 a.m.

According to officials, Drysdale has owned the business since 2022. It is located in rural Momence, immediately east of the Indiana state line.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 2 at The Line, a bar at the Illinois/Indiana state line along Illinois Route 114 in Momence. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“[Ms. Drysdale] was preparing to open the business and going about her normal routine when the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register,” Downey said.

“Ms. Drysdale complied with the suspect’s demands. Despite her cooperation, the suspect shot her twice, execution style, before fleeing the scene. No one else was inside the bar at the time of the incident.

“Before fleeing, the subject attempted to remove what he believed to be a digital recording device from the wall. However, investigators have recovered video evidence,” Downey said.

Downey described the subject as a black male with facial hair wearing eyeglasses.

“He was last seen traveling east toward Indiana in a white four-door BMW sedan equipped with a sunroof and distinctive dark rims,” Downey said.

During the approximately five-minute press conference, Downey was somber.

“As many of you have seen on social media and throughout the community, Courtney was deeply loved. Not only by her family and her young daughter, but also by the many patrons and friends whose lives she touched,” Downey said.

“This senseless act of violence has profoundly impacted our community and we are fully committed to bringing the person responsible to justice.”

Downey urged anyone who may have information about this crime or recognizes the individual or vehicle described to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-802-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463. A $5,000 cash reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators released the associated images in hopes that someone will recognize the person/vehicle of interest in the homicide that occurred at The Line bar in Momence on Feb. 2, 2026. Kankakee County CrimeStoppers is offering a $5000 Cash Reward (callers can remain completely anonymous) to anyone that can help us positively identify the person/vehicle in these photos. Anyone that has ANY information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (815) 93-CRIME or (815) 932-7463. (Kankakee County Sheriff)

“If you see this person or someone resembling his physical appearance, I’m pleading with you to simply keep a distance and call authorities,” Downey said.

“This subject was seen leaving the incident with a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.”