Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Kankakee’s Jacob Vinardi

Name: Jacob Vinardi

School: Kankakee

Sport: Boys wrestling

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: Vinardi was one of three Kankakee boys wrestlers to win a Southland Athletic Conference title on Jan. 24, winning at 215 pounds for his third career SAC title. It was one of numerous marquee wins for the senior captain and four-time All-City champ in his career.

Whether it’s All-City, conference or otherwise, you’ve had several special victories this season. Do you have a favorite win so far, either a single match or a tournament?

Vinardi: My favorite victory for this year has been being the first ever wrestler in Kankakee High School’s program history to win the Munch Invitational. It has been a goal of mine for several years, and I was finally able to achieve it.

The Kankakee wrestling program had not been back for too many years before you got to high school. Did you grow up wrestling or was it something you pursued once you got to high school?

Vinardi: I grew up playing baseball. My sixth-grade year I was working with Coach Murphy in boxing when they started the wrestling program back up with KSD. Coach Murphy signed me up for the summer camp with Coach Hazelett and Coach Burns and I’ve wrestled ever since.

You are one of a handful of seniors that have been vital pieces of the team for four years now. What about this senior class of Kankakee wrestlers is so special?

Vinardi: This senior class of wrestlers is special in the way that we always push each other, in school, out of school, mentally, physically, with wrestling, with academics, with life. We grow together, we fall together, we work to get better together, we are family.

When you look back to the start of your Kankakee wrestling career, where do you think you’ve developed the most on the mats?

Vinardi: My mental confidence. I have learned how to not be scared by someone who is better or bigger than me. I can rely on my knowledge of wrestling and my ability to see opportunities to win when it presents itself outside of physical talent.

What’s the hardest part about wrestling that the average person might not think about?

Vinardi: Mentality. Wrestling is very much a mindset sport. The biggest thing that wrestling will teach you is that when you fall short physically on the mat you have to rely on yourself to mentally get back up.

You’ve also developed into a very good baseball player, especially as a left-handed pitcher. How do you balance the two, and what does the transition period look like once wrestling season ends and baseball begins?

Vinardi: It is not as complicated as it seems. They fall into two different seasons. I do attend baseball workouts during wrestling season as much as I can. My coaches in both wrestling and baseball are very supportive of me being a two-sport athlete, which helps. Dedication is a big aspect to being a dual-sport athlete. Going from one practice to the next after school every day is a decision, not an option. I love competing in both sports and I am glad I have the opportunity to do so.