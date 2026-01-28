Lovell takes oath as Bradley village clerk

Anita Lovell, of Bradley, is sworn in as the new Bradley village clerk by Mayor Mike Watson during the village board meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Lee Provost)

The open clerk position within the Bradley village administration has been filled.

On Monday, village resident Anita Lovell took the oath of office from Mayor Mike Watson.

The appointment of Lovell, 57, a 1986 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, fills the vacancy left in late September following the resignation of Kelli Brza, who relocated to Oceanside, Calif.

Brza succeeded Julie Tambling, who had served for four years before resigning.

The position carries with it an $11,200 salary. Because she is filling the unexpired four-year term of Brza, she will face her first election in 2027.

Watson had initially hoped to have the position filled in late 2025, but no candidates emerged. Lovell then inquired about the position, and after taking some time to make a decision, she committed to going to the village administration.

Bradley Deputy Clerk Kym Nelson had been serving as the clerk pending a hire. The clerk position must be filled by a Bradley resident.

The wife of Pat Lovell, she has been a Bradley resident for more than 35 years.

Prior to taking this position, Lovell had most recently been the director of religious education for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bradley.

“It’s important for me to be involved. I’m happy to be a involved. Exciting things are happening in the village,” she said after the board meeting. “... The village seems like a family that works well together.”

Her first meeting as village clerk will be Feb. 9.

Duties of a village clerk include producing and maintaining village board minutes, filing village documents, taking roll call and village board votes, and publicly posting public village meetings.