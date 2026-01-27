Watseka/Milford girls basketball reaches 20-win mark; G-SW tops Newark: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 63, Westville 30: At Westville, the Warriors (20-3, 7-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) clinched their 13th 20-win season in the last 15 years and stayed perfect in the VVC. Rennah Barrett drilled five 3-pointers and had a game-high 19 points. Thayren Rigsby added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Addissen Ulitzsch had 11 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 47, Newark 35: At Newark, the Panthers (6-18) got 14 points from Maddie Simms, 11 from Lilyan Eddy and 10 from Leah Olson.

Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 36: Behind 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals from Alyssa Wollenzein, the Comets (11-11, 4-6 Illinois Central Eight Conference) scored a road win. Morgan Toler added 11 points and six rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils (11-12, 5-5).

Coal City 57, Herscher 48: At Herscher, Riley Walker exploded for 20 points and two rebounds to lead the Coalers (7-16, 4-6 ICE). Sydney Larson and Kyla Stark added 11 points apiece.

Pippa Dunhill drilled five 3-pointers and had a game-high 21 points for Herscher (7-16, 2-8). Leia Haubner and Audrey Hoffman each scored nine points.

Salt Fork 50, Iroquois West 22: At Salt Fork, the Raiders fell to 12-9 and 5-2 in the VVC.

Tri-Point 39, Grace Christian 14: At home, Zoey Baldridge did the heavy lifting for the Crusaders (9-11, 8-5 River Valley Conference), scoring 12 of their 14 points.

Lisle 37, Wilmington 29: No individual stats were available from the Wildcats (15-8, 6-4 ICE) from their road loss.