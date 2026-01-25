Kankakee County schools announce closures, e-learning days for Monday

The combination of severe cold, blowing snow and slick roads has caused schools around Kankakee County to either close or use e-learning days on Monday.
Here are the schools that have announced closures:
Bourbonnais Elementary will be closed due to the bad weather.
Kankakee District 111 announced it will be an e-learning day.
Manteno District 5 announced that it will be an e-learning day.
Momence schools announced they will be closed.
Herscher District 2 announced it will be closed.
Peotone schools announced they will have an e-learning day.
Bishop McNamara announced it will be an e-learning day.
St. Anne District 24 will be closed on Monday.
More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.