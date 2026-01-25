Shaw Local

Kankakee County schools announce closures, e-learning days for Monday

A snow plow clears a mixture of snow and rain. (Kyle Grillot)

By Michael Urbanec

The combination of severe cold, blowing snow and slick roads has caused schools around Kankakee County to either close or use e-learning days on Monday.

Here are the schools that have announced closures:

Bourbonnais Elementary will be closed due to the bad weather.

Kankakee District 111 announced it will be an e-learning day.

Manteno District 5 announced that it will be an e-learning day.

Momence schools announced they will be closed.

Herscher District 2 announced it will be closed.

Peotone schools announced they will have an e-learning day.

Bishop McNamara announced it will be an e-learning day.

St. Anne District 24 will be closed on Monday.

More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.

