Kankakee County schools announce closures, e-learning days for Monday

The combination of severe cold, blowing snow and slick roads has caused schools around Kankakee County to either close or use e-learning days on Monday.

Here are the schools that have announced closures:

Bourbonnais Elementary will be closed due to the bad weather.

Kankakee District 111 announced it will be an e-learning day.

Manteno District 5 announced that it will be an e-learning day.

Momence schools announced they will be closed.

Herscher District 2 announced it will be closed.

Peotone schools announced they will have an e-learning day.

Bishop McNamara announced it will be an e-learning day.

St. Anne District 24 will be closed on Monday.

More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.