‘Fostering kindness’ with Georgie’s Closet

Georgie's Closet founder and President Rachel Langlois, right, stands with Chief Operating Officer Allie Brooks in the not-for-profit's new location in Bradley on Jan. 14, 2026. The charity gathers donations to provide free clothing, toys and necessities to area foster children and families. Not pictured is board treasurer Ashley Sommer. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When children in foster care select the items they need from Georgie’s Closet, the first thing Rachel Langlois and her team will often hear them say is, “Can I keep it?”

To which Langlois, founder and president of the nonprofit, will say, “Of course you can.”

“I’m like, ‘Find a Sharpie, get the name on there,’” Langlois said. “Because I want them to know, this is yours and it’s going with you, and there’s no denying it.”

She’s been thinking of buying an embroidery machine so kids can have their names sewn onto the clothing or bags they pick out.

“That’s how important it is for them to have something that is theirs,” she said.

Giving children a sense of ownership and agency during a difficult time in their lives is an integral part of the work of Georgie’s Closet, which provides free clothing, coats, toys and other essential items to foster children in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

The trio of women at the helm of the organization – which also includes chief operating officer Allie Brooks and treasurer Ashley Sommer – are working to make life a bit better for the children who need it most.

Georgie's Closet founder and President Rachel Langlois, center, stands with board members Allie Brooks, left, Chief Operating Officer, and Ashley Sommer, Treasurer, in the not-for-profit's new location at 238 N. Bradley Blvd. in Bradley during their grand opening on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. The charity gathers donations to provide free clothing, toys and necessities to area foster children and families. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Getting off the ground

Originally run out of Langlois’ Kankakee garage, Georgie’s Closet was officially granted its not-for-profit status Dec. 30, 2024.

After several months of seeking the perfect location, the operation moved into a 4,000-square-foot former furniture outlet store at 238 N. Bradley Blvd.

Though the group expected it would take up to five years to renovate the rented space for what they had envisioned, property owner and Peotone businessman Adam Baumgartner helped them get it done in a matter of months.

Georgie’s Closet held its grand opening Dec. 1, 2025, at the Bradley location.

The move has allowed the team to hit the ground running and reimagine what is possible for the organization to achieve.

For their continued dedication to helping foster children and families, The Daily Journal recognizes the women behind Georgie’s Closet as our 2025 Female Citizens of the Year.

On a mission

The inspiration for Georgie’s Closet stemmed from Langlois’ experience fostering children.

Langlois’ adopted daughter is the organization’s namesake.

Georgie's Closet founder and President Rachel Langlois, left, holds her recently-adopted daughter and the not-for-profit’s namesake, Georgie, almost 3, as she chats with State Rep. Jackie Haas during the new location's grand opening on Bradley Blvd. in Bradley on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“I think the resounding need just kept showing up,” Langlois said. “These kids are coming into care with very little, if anything at all, and they’re arriving with trash bags.”

Something as simple as a suitcase or duffel bag for their belongings can help preserve dignity for children going back and forth between homes.

“It’s just an easy way to show up, and the community was ready and wanted to help,” Langlois said.

Because of the generosity of community members and local businesses who have donated, Georgie’s Closet has not yet needed to rely on grant funding.

“It’s a place where I want other people to be envious that the foster kids get to shop here,” noted Brooks, of Kankakee.

“We want it to look like a boutique for them,” Langlois added. “And everything’s completely free; everything’s completely donated by our community.”

Sommer, of Bourbonnais, said she wanted to show her adopted son, Jack, that he is not different.

Now 4 years old, Jack was recently able to help a couple of kids pick out shoes at Georgie’s Closet.

“I want him to be able to give back, too,” Sommer said. “... There’s a huge need in our community for, honestly, just kindness in general.”

Having known Langlois since childhood, Sommer didn’t hesitate to get involved.

“It’s amazing that one simple dream that Rachel had has turned into this huge thing in just one year,” Sommer said.

Likewise, Brooks was inspired by her experience becoming a foster parent. Two years in, she and her husband have fostered five children.

After meeting Langlois, Brooks jumped on board to see what else she could do to make a difference for kids in need.

“We want this to be more than just a shopping experience,” Brooks said. “We want it to be a safe haven for everybody that’s affected by the system.”

Helping hands

Langlois and Brooks will discuss the process of fostering to just about anyone who will listen.

Sommer is always willing to answer any questions anyone might have about adoption.

Georgie’s Closet serves just under 300 children across Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

The average length of time for children to remain in the foster care system in Illinois is two and a half to three years, Langlois said.

Ideally, children in foster care should remain within their home community to minimize the disruption to their lives.

The more people who step up locally to foster, the less likely kids will have to change schools or abandon nearby family members.

“I would never lie to anyone and say it’s easy,” Langlois said. “But I would always promise someone it’s worth it.”

Georgie's Closet, Kankakee County Rachel Langlois, a foster parent from Kankakee, peruses the aisles of items donated to Georgie's Closet, set up in the shed on her property as seen in February 2025. Langlois founded the organization to help provide children in foster care and their foster families in Kankakee and Iroquois County with clothing and essential items. (Tiffany Blanchette)

You don’t have to be a “family” to foster or adopt, Brooks noted. You can be a single parent or a young person who wants to make a difference.

“You don’t have to have a house with seven bedrooms,” Brooks said. “You just need to have a place that is tidy and you can put some food on the table and bond with that kid.”

Part of the purpose Georgie’s Closet serves, the women said, is to help more people “say yes” to becoming foster parents.

It serves as a one-stop-shop for things like car seats, toothbrushes, strollers, beds or whatever may be needed at the jump to bring a child home.

It eliminates some of the stress of having to scramble and buy things, and it provides the extra resources to be able to keep siblings together whenever possible.

“Really, at the center, we’re just here to support the kids and in turn, support all the ones supporting them,” Langlois said.

She likened their role to being an “extended family” for everyone involved.

“It is more than people coming in and us handing them items,” Langlois said. “It’s a relationship. It’s a safe environment. It’s a place that we speak the language they’re speaking that some people will never understand.”

While not everyone is able to foster or adopt, there are plenty of ways to help, from donating to simply spreading the word about events and efforts to help kids.

“No one has to do everything,” Langlois said. “We just need everyone to do something.”

The group is hoping to grow its volunteer base in the near future.

“Our community should be our family,” Sommer said. “This is where we live. This is where our kids grow up. We should be able to help one another.”

More than a closet

A sign welcomes attendees to the grand opening of the new location for Georgie's Closet, a not-for-profit dedicated to providing clothing, toys and necessities to area foster children and families, on Bradley Blvd. in Bradley on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In addition to the “shopping” aspect, Georgie’s Closet offers a safe space for parent and child visits.

The space will also be hosting informational nights for people interested in learning more about foster care.

There will be nights for parents to come in and discuss their struggles as well.

Having their “dream space” allows them to provide enriched visits between children and their biological families, Sommer said.

“They’re not just at McDonald’s or at the library on display,” she said. “They get that quality time.”

For kids who are dealing with so much uncertainty, the women said, one thing they can know for sure is that the Georgie’s Closet family will always be there for them.

“We’re about the whole thing,” Sommer said. “It’s not just that we’re for foster or for adoption, we’re for the kids, in all aspects of it.”

For more information, visit www.georgiesclosetk3.com.