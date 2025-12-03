Georgie’s Closet finds its home in Bradley

Georgie's Closet founder and President Rachel Langlois, center, stands with board members Allie Brooks, left, Chief Operating Officer, and Ashley Sommer, Treasurer, in the not-for-profit's new location at 238 N. Bradley Blvd. in Bradley during their grand opening on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. The charity gathers donations to provide free clothing, toys and necessities to area foster children and families. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Not unlike the people they have assisted, Georgie’s Closet, a free clothing, coat and toy provider for area foster children, has found a home.

A former furniture outlet store at 238 N. Bradley Boulevard in Bradley will now serve as the home for Georgie’s Closet, as the organization held an open house on Monday.

The 4,000-square-foot property, just south of the East North Street and Bradley Boulevard (formerly Kinzie Avenue) intersection and owned by Peotone businessman Adam Baumgartner, has allowed the not-for-profit to move out of the rural Kankakee garage of founder Rachel Langlois.

Officially granted its not-for-profit status on Dec. 30, 2024, Georgie’s has been offering free clothing, toys, coats and basic items such as laundry soap to Kankakee and Iroquois County residents fostering children.

Georgie's Closet founder and President Rachel Langlois, left, holds her recently-adopted daughter and the not-for-profit’s namesake, Georgie, almost 3, as she chats with State Rep. Jackie Haas during the new location's grand opening on Bradley Boulevard in Bradley on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In addition to Langlois, who serves as the organization’s president, Georgie’s Closet is operated by Allie Brooks of Kankakee, who is the Chief Operation Officer, and Ashley Sommer of Bourbonnais, who serves as treasurer.

The bulk of the items made available to foster children, ranging in age from newborn to 21, come through donations from those who no longer need the items.

Perfect location

The rented site, which underwent a transformation courtesy of Baumgartner, was one of six Bradley locations this threesome had toured over the past several months.

They chose the location based on its size and location.

“It’s literally located in the center of this area,” Langlois said. “It couldn’t be more perfect.”

The women were set on the fact that property upgrades would come slowly over the course of the next five years. However, Baumgartner encouraged them to dream with him.

“He simply said: ‘What is your dream for this location?’ We told him our five-year plan,” Langlois said. “Adam did it over five months rather than five years. He did it all.”

Volunteers and board members of Georgie's Closet pose for a photo during the not-for-profit's new location grand opening on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. From left: Becky Runner, Steven Brooks and Chief Operating Officer Allie Brooks, Adam and Gina Baumgartner, President Rachel Langlois and husband Andrew Langlois, and treasurer Ashley Sommer. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The site has a kitchen-type area. There is a private visitation room for foster families and biological families to meet with the children, as well as others.

The site also is located immediately next to a River Valley Metro bus stop, which aids those who are in need of public transportation.

And, of course, there are racks upon racks upon racks of items for fostered and adopted children to browse and select.

The location is not open to the public. This site is only for foster children and their foster parents. It is open only by appointment.

There are about 300 children in foster care in Kankakee County and another 100 in Iroquois.

It is in this space where foster children can pick out clothing items and needed apparel.

Sometimes, Brooks said, this is the first time one of these children can pick out their own clothing.

“This is about kids getting some dignity,” she said. “This gives them a space for them.”

A sign welcomes attendees to the grand opening of the new location for Georgie's Closet, a not-for-profit dedicated to providing clothing, toys and necessities to area foster children and families, on Bradley Blvd. in Bradley on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Help needed

The three also note that this can help other potential foster parents say yes to fostering children. This outlet helps take away a financial cost regarding clothing, coats, hats, gloves and even some footwear.

It also offers those who can’t foster an opportunity to help others in need.

And it is an environment unique to the fostering world.

Those operating the site are current or former foster parents. That fact offers some level of comfort to the children.

“They can find this place speaks their language. We hope it helps bring some light to a dark situation,” Sommer said.

Even though the location offers so many opportunities to the operations of Georgie’s Closet, it is not a free space.

Baumgartner is a businessman who has bills to pay. Rent, which he lowered for them, is still charged. While the per-month charge was not made public, the monthly payment must be made, Langlois said.

In other words, private donations are needed.

To that end, a large plaque hangs on a main wall. The plaque pays tribute to those who have made at least a $500 donation to Georgie’s Closet.

The wall has about 50 names on it. They are hoping to have as many names as possible.

“In order to keep operating, we need donors. We want to cover this wall,” Langlois said.

The goal is to eventually fill the expansive wall with nothing but names surrounding the plaque, which reads:

“Because of you, we can build a space where kids in foster care feel seen, valued and supported.”

“This wall honors those individuals and organizations who help build hope, stability and care for every child we serve,” Langlois said.

Items fill the numerous racks and shelves at the new location for Georgie's Closet, a not-for-profit dedicated to providing clothing, toys and necessities to area foster children and families, during the location's grand opening on Bradley Blvd. in Bradley on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

‘Members-only club’

Brooks is fostering her fifth child. She said each time a child enters her home, she is filled with joy. Each time a child leaves, she is filled with sadness.

But she knows this is her way of helping those in need. She hopes to have played a vital role in the life of a child who needed a family, a place to call home and a place to find peace.

“If I don’t fight for them, who will?” she asked.

Regarding the pain associated with the foster child leaving her home, Brooks said the pain she experiences is, in a way, necessary.

“You will never forget being a foster parent. When it stops hurting to give up a foster child, then you need to get out of it,” she explained.

Until that happens, there will be many more tears. But there will also be many more smiles and many more moments of joy.

In the meantime, there will be Georgie’s Closet. A location where foster children and those caring for them can find help... and a pair of pants and a winter coat.

Langlois, a mother of six, including her recently adopted nearly 3-year-old daughter and the not-for-profit’s namesake, Georgie, put it another way:

“This is a members-only store. It’s not a club anyone wanted to be a part of. But they are.”

For more information and donation or volunteer opportunities, visit georgiesclosetk3.com.