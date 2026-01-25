BBCHS dance makes state, McNamara’s Tristin Golden wins CCC wrestling title: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Competitive dance

IHSA Champaign Central Sectional: The Bradley-Bourbonnais dance team is state bound after finishing second in Class 2A on Saturday, scoring a 90.03. Kankakee (73.53) finished 11th. In Class 1A, Bishop McNamara (71.10) was also 11th.

IHSA Geneva Sectional: Gardner-South Wilmington (69.77) finished 12th in Class 1A.

Boys wrestling

Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At Marian Central, Bishop McNamara scored 119 team points to finish fourth. Tristin Golden won the 190-pound championship to lead the Fightin’ Irish individuals. Evan Johnson (113), Alex Kostecka (138) and Cole Kimberlin (157) each finished second. Blake Arseneau (138), Cullen Bramer (175) and Kian Bramer (285) each took third. Mason Hemenover was fourth at 215.

SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament: At Homewood-Flossmoor, Bradley-Bourbonnais scored 63 team points to finish eighth. The Boilermakers were led by Cullen Parks’ second-place finish at 106 pounds. They also saw Kayden Roach take third at 175 and Razi Perez (126) and Khalan Clemens (285) take fourth.

Boys bowling

IHSA Minooka Sectional: Arguably the best season in Bradley-Bourbonnais history came to an end Saturday, when the Boilermakers scored a 5,594 to finish eighth.

Boys basketball

Wilmington 48, Morris 46 (OT): At home, Wilmington had its third straight overtime game in a row, with the Wildcats winning their second straight. Ryan Kettman had a team-high 17 points, while Declan Moran added 14.

Herscher 56, Watseka 38: At home, the Tigers (8-13) got 15 points from Tanner Jones, 13 from Austin Buckley and 12 from Tyler Lundberg.

No individual stats were available for the Warriors (6-14).

Peotone 61, Westmont 35: No individual stats were immediately available for the victorious, visiting Blue Devils (9-9).

Girls basketball

Prairie Central 35, Beecher 29: At home, the Bobcats fell to 13-10. Gianna Bonomo led the way with 11 points and Aubrey Tiltges added six.

St. Edward 51, Bishop McNamara 29: No individual stats were immediately available for the host Fightin’ Irish (7-14, 1-2 Chicagoland Athletic Conference), who trailed just 24-21 at halftime before St. Edward pulled away.