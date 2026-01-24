Luke, Jake Munsterman among 12 Coal City wrestlers to win ICE titles

Coal City senior Luke Munsterman and his younger brother, sophomore Jake, have each had a taste of success at the Illinois Central Eight Conference tournament before.

Luke won a varsity ICE title at 132 pounds last season while Jake took the JV title at 106.

On Saturday, both Munsterman brothers took home varsity gold in their home gym, Luke at 138 and Jake at 106, as the Coalers dominated their way to a ICE team title with wins in 12 of 14 championship matches.

Luke, who won his match over Reed-Custer’s Rylan West by fall in the first round, said it felt nice to add another conference title to his resume toward the end of his final season, especially now that his brother is along for the ride at the varsity level.

“It’s just great wrestling with my brother and having him on the same team, and just dominating together is nice,” Luke said. “He’s looking a lot more aggressive and just getting after it. I’m happy for him.”

Jake also won by fall in the first round of his championship match, defeating Lisle senior Sebastian Lara.

He said his first varsity season has fun so far, especially since he got his weight up a bit from his freshman year. Having someone at home like Luke, who qualified for state last season and reached 100 career wins earlier this month, is beneficial as well.

“I was light last year and I’m finally the same weight as people, so it feels good,” Jake said. “It helps me a lot (having an older brother on the team). He pushes me a lot to eat healthier and train harder.”

The Munstermans are the latest family connection for a Coal City program that has had many over the years.

With participation at an all-time high, head coach Mark Masters said that love for the program being passed down from father to son and brother to brother has helped the program become one of the premier programs in Illinois.

“It’s why the program is as big as it is right now,” he said. “We’re at 57 wrestlers, and it’s never been that big. We’ve just been on a tear, probably the last 15 years. Good parents, good families, good kids, and it leads to a lot of success.”

Coal City’s 276.5 points cleared second place Reed-Custer’s 112 with ease. Herscher placed third (94), Lisle was fourth (82.5), Wilmington was fifth (50), Manteno was sixth (48.5), Peotone was seventh (46) and Streator was eighth (20.5).

Tyson Price won for the Coalers at 120 over Herscher’s Kaden Shroyer while Owen Peterson bested Peotone’s Jacob Young at 126. Cooper Morris beat Reed-Custer’s Jayden Sanchez at 132.

Max Christensen beat Lisle’s Johnny Consuegra-Lopez at 144, Brody Widlowski pinned Herscher’s Owen Bollino at 150 and Aidan Kenny beat Lisle’s Ibraheem Harb at 157.

Mason Garner downed Reed-Custer’s Reed Newbrough at 165, Brock Finch bested Reed-Custer’s Nathan Vogler at 175, Cade Poyner beat Herscher’s Colton Carson at 215 and Payton Vigna took a narrow decision over Wilmington’s Will Wilson at 285.

Reed-Custer's Colton Drinkwine, right, attacks Coal City's Ryder Gill in the Illinois Central Eight Conference 113-pound championship match at Coal City Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Any hopes of a Coaler sweep were dashed in just the second championship match when Reed-Custer sophomore Colton Drinkwine pinned Coal City’s Ryder Gill in under a minute at 113.

Drinkwine won an ICE title at 106 last season before taking second at regionals and winning a sectional championship. He said he felt he missed some chances Saturday, but feels confident heading into his second high school postseason.

“I wrestled decent today, but I could’ve wrestled better in my first match mostly,” he said. “I feel like I’ve definitely improved since last year. I still have to clean up some stuff, but I’ll keep working. I want to get on the podium for state.”

Wilmington's Logan Van Duyne, left, grapples with Coal City's Evan Greggain during the Illinois Central Eight Conference 190-pound championship match at Coal City Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Wilmington senior Logan Van Duynet topped Evan Greggain at 190 to earn his second straight conference title after finishing second as a sophomore.

The reigning regional champ said he felt good about his win as he now looks to hit the postseason hard one last time.

“It’s just more reassurance that what I’m doing in the practice room is the right stuff, so that’s good,” he said. “I feel really confident and I’m just looking forward to competing. It’s my senior year and I want to make it worth something.”