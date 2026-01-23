Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

Bourbonnais adds police officer

Addition brings force to 28 members

Patrolman Dylan Lorek is sworn in by Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield on Jan. 20, 2026.

Patrolman Dylan Lorek is sworn in by Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield on Jan. 20, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

By Jeff Bonty

Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield swore in the department’s 28th officer during Monday’s Village Board meeting.

Dylan Lorek joined the force. The 25-year-old Lorek most recently was an officer with the Beecher Police Department.

Lorek also has worked for the Orland Park, Tinley Park and McCook police departments, Morefield said.

“He’s been pretty anxious to work with us,” Morefield said after the meeting.

Lorek is a high-risk traffic stop instructor and has certificates in drug interdiction, human trafficking and terrorism, Morefield said.

Lorek earned an associate degree in law enforcement.

BourbonnaisBourbonnais Village BoardGovernmentLocal NewsNewsKankakee CountyKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.