Bourbonnais adds police officer

Patrolman Dylan Lorek is sworn in by Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield on Jan. 20, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Morefield swore in the department’s 28th officer during Monday’s Village Board meeting.

Dylan Lorek joined the force. The 25-year-old Lorek most recently was an officer with the Beecher Police Department.

Lorek also has worked for the Orland Park, Tinley Park and McCook police departments, Morefield said.

“He’s been pretty anxious to work with us,” Morefield said after the meeting.

Lorek is a high-risk traffic stop instructor and has certificates in drug interdiction, human trafficking and terrorism, Morefield said.

Lorek earned an associate degree in law enforcement.