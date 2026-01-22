Kankakee wrestling wins at Crete-Monee, Cissna Park girls hoops stays hot: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys wrestling

Kankakee 41, Crete-Monee 40: At Crete, the Kays won a thrilling Southland Athletic Conference dual. In addition to three forfeit wins, the Kays also got three pins, Deonte Theus (132 pounds), Jawuan Williams (165) and Charles Hill, while 120-pounder Kaliph Whitlow scored a tech fall.

Girls basketball

Cissna Park 64, Schlarman 12: At Danville, the Timberwolves (17-2, 8-0) stayed perfect in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Addison Lucht had 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and four steals. Lauryn Hamrick and Faith Bohlmann each had eight points, with Bohlmann adding a pair of assists.

Wheaton Academy 35, Coal City 33: At Wheaton, the Coalers’ (6-16) Kyla Stark split a pair of free throws with with 34 seconds left to tie things at 33, and after Alaina Finck split a pair herself with 16 seconds left, Sydney Larson recorded a steal and drove down the court, but her potential go-ahead bucket was denied in the closing seconds before the Warriors split another pair of free throws with two seconds left.

Boys basketball

Reed-Custer 52, Momence 33: At home, Reed-Custer (10-10) won its third straight game behind a pair of double-double efforts. Eddie Bryan had 13 points and 17 rebounds, while Chase Isaac had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Momence (11-8) got 15 points from D’Angelo Hundley and 10 points from Erick Castillo.

St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Manteno 33: In home nonconference action, Braden Campbell had 10 points for the Panthers (9-12), who also got eight points from Ramsey Owens.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 76, Iroquois West 30: At Paxton, Wyatt Breen, Drew Talbert and Caleb Fauser had six points apiece for the Raiders (1-18).