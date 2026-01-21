St. Rose of Lima Chapel presents “Nuns Acting Out” interactive comedy Feb. 21

St. Rose of Lima Chapel will present “Nuns Acting Out,” an interactive comedic musical, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Choices for admission are as follows:

General Admission ($15) includes access to cash concessions during intermission.

Teachers’ Lounge ($25) features wine and charcuterie during intermission.

Tickets available at: Adcraft Printers, 1355 W. Jeffrey St., Kankakee, Chapel Box Office Wednesdays, 3-4 p.m., 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The event takes place at St. Rose of Lima Chapel at 486 W Merchant St.