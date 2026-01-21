Shaw Local

St. Rose of Lima Chapel presents “Nuns Acting Out” interactive comedy Feb. 21

By Marcus Jackson

St. Rose of Lima Chapel will present “Nuns Acting Out,” an interactive comedic musical, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Choices for admission are as follows:

General Admission ($15) includes access to cash concessions during intermission.

Teachers’ Lounge ($25) features wine and charcuterie during intermission.

Tickets available at: Adcraft Printers, 1355 W. Jeffrey St., Kankakee, Chapel Box Office Wednesdays, 3-4 p.m., 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

The event takes place at St. Rose of Lima Chapel at 486 W Merchant St.

