Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation events set for Sunday, Monday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation Ecumenical Ceremony takes place at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais in 2024. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Two weekend events are set to observe, reflect and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Sunday, a gospel concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Asbury Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

On Monday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, with the theme “Let Us March On,” begins at 8 a.m. at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Following the breakfast, the Ecumenical Service will be held at 10 a.m. at the nearby College Church of the Nazarene at 200 University Ave. in Bourbonnais.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Robert Bushey.

“Dr. King said ”let us march on," Foundation president Pat Polk said. “Right now, we need to definitely march on because the victory is still not won.”

The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds go toward scholarships and cultural trips that include partnering with other community groups.