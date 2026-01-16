Kankakee County State’s Attorney files charges against 2 more people in Bradley bar incident

Charges have been filed against two more people involved in the Christmas Eve incident at Mac and Frankie’s in Bradley.

On Friday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Georgia Keagle and Ronald Keagle will be charged in the battering of a Black woman, who was physically removed from the bar.

The cases will go to the grand jury, Rowe said.

Kankakee County court online records show the cases against both have been filed.

They were identified from video footage Bradley police investigators obtained from the bar, Rowe said.

They appear to shove the victim out of the bar.

Georgia Keagle is charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place (Class 3 felonies) and two counts of battery (Class A misdemeanors).

The victim is different in this case, Rowe said. She is accused of battering another bar patron inside the bar.

Rowe’s office has charged 72-year-old Nicholas F. Monacelli, of Kankakee, with three counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felonies); one count of hate crime (Class 4 felony); and two counts of battery (Class A misdemeanors).

Rowe’s office initially charged Monacelli with misdemeanor battery.

Monacelli told police the altercation occurred because of the foul language being used by the victim, and she was told to stop, according to police.