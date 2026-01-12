Kankakee’s TTC property set for demolition

The three-story, 44,000-square-foot former TTC of Illinois building, owned by Classic Cinemas since 2016 in the Shoppes at Meadowview, is set for demolition within the next two weeks. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Owned by Classic Cinemas since 2016, the structure in the Shoppes at Meadowview complex will be taken down within the next two weeks, confirmed Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson.

The Downers Grove-based company purchased the property from the Joliet Diocese. The property had been donated to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, but the school ultimately did not have use for it.

Johnson said the roof needs to be replaced, and that alone would cost at least $100,000. There are numerous other upgrades needed, he said.

“There is no sense to keep putting money into it,” Johnson said. He said there was some interest in prospective occupants, but those did not materialize.

The Domino’s Pizza location on the building’s north side had already been removed.

At this point, Johnson said the pending empty lot will likely be grassy area. In the future, the site could be used for additional parking.

In 2019, Classic Cinema began expanding the location from three screens to seven. The $5 million project, which was delayed by the pandemic, was completed in 2021.

In addition to the Meadowview screens, Classic Cinemas owns the Paramount Theatre location in downtown Kankakee.

The Meadowview Theater opened in 1967. Classic Cinemas took over operations in 1990.

“We have seven up-to-date lovely theaters,” Johnson said as he encouraged moviegoers to take in a movie at the location.

“It will be nice to have the 44,000-square-foot building gone. The theater will now be front and center. This demolition will help showcase the theater.”