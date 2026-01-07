Kankakee snow route concerns remain

A snowplow travels along South Indiana Avenue as crews worked to clean streets during a recent snow. The city administration again cautioned those with vehicles parked in designated snow routes they will need to move their vehicles when a snow of at least 2 inches occurs or face the potential towing of their car or truck. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The success of Kankakee’s campaign to educate residents living along the designated snow route will not be known until at least a couple inches of snow gathers along city streets.

However, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis informed the Kankakee City Council members that staff followed through on its pledge to inform those residents of their responsibilities and consequences if they fail to act as city law designates within these areas.

Curtis said after recent snows, he has noticed more vehicle owners moving their vehicles out of the snow route. However, there are those who have not.

“We’ve tried every form of communication,” he said.

On a welcome note, there is no snow in the weather forecast for the next several days.

Curtis said the last thing the city wants is to have vehicles towed. If a vehicle is towed, it will likely cost the owner $200 to $300 to get it back due to fines and towing charges.

He said the city has bombarded the public with radio and newspaper ads and public notices in an effort to avoid this situation.

And while the area has gained a reprieve from snow as warmer winter weather is here, there remain at least two months of potential snowy weather.

Curtis previously announced vehicles parked in snow routes are subject to towing. He said main roads within the city are not being properly cleared because vehicle owners are failing to comply with the ordinance.

Towing in designated snow routes can begin when 2 or more inches of snow falls.

Vehicles in the designated snow routes are the only vehicles subject to being towed, meaning parked vehicles in areas considered secondary streets are not in jeopardy of a ticket.

The snow route comprises streets or portions of streets deemed critical. These streets are of the highest priority to be maintained by city crews.

The city snow route is made up of 27 designated areas. The snow routes are marked clearly with signage.