Four tornadoes confirmed by NWS in Iroquois County

The National Weather Service Chicago office confirmed that four tornadoes touched down in Iroquois County during Sunday’s storm.

With assistance from the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency, a NWS crew surveyed the sites Monday, according to Iroquois County EMA coordinator Scott Anderson via Facebook.

An EF-1 twister touched down east of Clifton and was tracked to the Iroquois County/Kankakee County line southwest of St. Anne.

An EF-0 tornado touched down west of Clifton.

Another EF-0 tornado touched down northeast of Clifton.

An EF-U tornado (unknown intensity due to no known damage) touched down in Martinton in northeast Iroquois County.

Anderson said another rotational track from the Stockland area to Indiana also was identified, but no damage or visual confirmation of a tornado was observed.

It was the second time this year that there have been multiple reports of tornadoes touching down in Iroquois County, according to NWS Chicago information.

Two tornadoes were confirmed April 2.

In Livingston County on Sunday, NWS confirmed microburst/straight line wind damage in the Fairbury-Forrest area in southeast Livingston County.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed on the northwest side of Pontiac in central Livingston County.