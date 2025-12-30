Bradley police arrest man for armed robbery of a business

Bradley police arrested a Kankakee man after he allegedly robbed a business located in the 100 block of North Kennedy Drive Saturday.

Officers arrested 56-year-old Victor Clark, Bradley police said.

Kankakee County Circuit Clerk online records showed Clark was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with armed robbery.

A Kankakee County Circuit judge granted the state’s motion to detain Clark, according to the court records.

According to Bradley police, officers responded at approximately 8:50 a.m. in reference to a robbery in progress.

The caller advised that Clark was trying to steal the register and had some type of razor blade, police said.

When police arrived, the victim advised them Clark fled with the register drawer containing an undisclosed amount of cash and coins, police said.

Clark had reportedly entered the store earlier that morning, trying to buy cigarettes without an ID, police said.

Clark reportedly returned to the store around 8:49 a.m., walking behind the counter attempting to take the cash register and while doing so put a sharp object towards the victim’s neck, police said.

The victim was able to run away from Clark and was not injured from the incident, police said.

Bradley detectives started to search the area for video and were able to locate Clark’s vehicle and identify him as the person involved, police said.

Clark and his vehicle were later located in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Kankakee with the assistance of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee Police Department, police said.

Subsequent search warrants of Clark’s residence and vehicle, police were able to locate and recover further evidence, police said.