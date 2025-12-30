2025 Kankakee County comings and goings

Manteno Mayor candidate Annette LaMore, center, watches as vote totals are calculated in the April election at a watch party for the Freedom Party candidates at the Manteno American Legion. LaMore defeated village Trustee Joel Gesky. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Life is about change. Community is about change.

A well-worn expression states the only constant in life is change and in 2025 there were many moving parts within Kankakee County.

There were changes within local governments as an election ushered in new leadership. There were long-established business ownerships which concluded operations, but others picked up the mantel.

While some familiar faces exited public stages, others stepped forward to keep the wheels of Kankakee County rolling.

Here are some of the notable comings and goings which took place within 2025.

Mayoral leadership

There are times when municipal elections fail to bring about any changes at the top of local governments, but that was not the case in 2025.

In Manteno, change was guaranteed. Five-term Mayor Tim Nugent had announced months ahead of the April election he would be concluding his mayoral service.

Annette LaMore, a Manteno Freedom Party candidate, defeated Trustee Joel Gesky, a Manteno Choice Party candidate and a longtime trustee, by a 1,536-1,231 margin.

A former village trustee who served from 2009-13, LaMore claimed 55.5% of the vote. She replaced Nugent as the leader of Manteno.

She was not the only Freedom Party member who celebrated election night. Peggy Vaughn and Paul Motel also won seats on the board.

In Bourbonnais, Jeff Keast, a village board member, was elected mayor in April 1 election, defeating opponent David Zinanni.

Keast, however, defeated four-term Mayor Paul Schore in the February primary to be the Bourbonnais Citizens Party candidate.

Keast had been a trustee for 10 years. He overwhelmed Schore in the primary by claiming nearly 61% of the vote.

Keast defeated Zinanni, the Bourbonnais Township Park District board president, by a 1,863-1,291 margin in the April election.

Magruders to the front

To say Ryan and Abby Magruder had a ho-hum 2025 would be somewhat of an understatement.

It may be a while before this Bourbonnais couple knows if they are coming or going as they had a whirlwind in 2025 that saw them take over ownership of two of Kankakee County’s better known establishments.

In January, Ryan and Abby popped the cork on the purchase of the Flight 102 Wine Bar in Bourbonnais, which had been opened in 2013 by Manteno residents, Brian and Kelly St. Aubin.

For most people, that would have been enough to chew on. Not so for the Magruders.

In October, the couple purchased the popular pizzeria, Aurelio’s Pizza, also in Bourbonnais.

Frequent customers of Flight 102, the Magruders explained they were approached about their level of interest in taking over ownership of the wine bar.

“We weren’t looking for anything else to do,” Ryan explained. However, the more this husband-and-wife duo discussed the idea, the more they fell in love with it.

Said Abby: “We love it here. As we talked more and more, we were telling each other this was something we could have some fun with.”

Already the owners of a pair of SuperWash Laundry Center locations, the Magruders purchased Aurelio’s from Mike and Amy Mills.

Simply put, Ryan said, the pizza restaurant was an opportunity they could not pass up.

“We weren’t looking for this. ... We are always up for a challenge. We like to be busy,” he said.

Economic Alliance leadership change

Angela Morrey has never shied away from community leadership. After all, she helped lead an effort to pass a referendum in November 2024 to pave the way for expansion at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School campus.

Taking over the top post with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County was on her plate in 2025.

First named as the alliance’s acting president and CEO in September, Morrey had the “acting” portion of her title removed in November.

At that time, Morrey became the public-private organization’s third director as she succeeded longtime president and CEO Tim Nugent.

Nugent had been the alliance leader since May 2016. Prior to Nugent, the organization was led by Mike Van Mill, who is now the Bourbonnais village administrator.

The alliance was formed in 2007.

Nugent had recently resigned the alliance position to become a member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, a post gained through an appointment by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Under Nugent, Morrey had been vice president of the alliance.

“It is a privilege to continue serving the businesses, educators and community partners who drive Kankakee County forward,” said Morrey, a 1996 BBCHS graduate. “I am eager to build on our progress and strengthen the partnerships that make this region thrive.”

Parker tabbed YMCA director

A Portland, Oregon, native, David Parker became the CEO of the Kankakee Area YMCA in late May.

Following a nationwide search, the seven-member YMCA Executive Committee found their replacement for Will Welsh in the Pacific Northwest region.

The local YMCA had been seeking a new leader since July 31, 2024, when then-CEO Welsh stepped away.

Parker had been regional executive director with the YMCA of Columbia-Willamette in Oregon. There he led strategic growth initiatives, strengthened community partnerships and built a culture of excellence amongst the teams he led.

“My focus from day one is to build meaningful relationships and move forward together,” he said upon going to the Kankakee area organization. “This Y has a proud legacy of impact in this region, and I believe our best days are still ahead.”

Tourism change as Gavin exits

In a move most did not see coming, Nicole Gavin, Visit Kankakee County’s executive director for the past four years, resigned her position in November.

The organization is being led on an interim basis by Angelina Gear, who had been the Visit Kankakee County’s sales and marketing manager for the previous three years.

Gear has had a busy 2025. In April, she earned a seat on the Kankakee Valley Park District board of directors.

Gavin stepped away from the tourism organization to take a position in private business.

The move by Gavin caught many by surprise, including the organization’s board president, David Baron.

“She’s done so well [that] other people have noticed,” Baron said of Gavin’s exit.

Said Gavin: “I really didn’t see this coming. It’s an opportunity that was launched into my lap. I wasn’t looking,” she said.

Gear noted she is ready for the challenge.

“I look forward to continuing that momentum – telling our county’s story, attracting new visitors, and helping our communities from Momence to Manteno to Herscher and everything in between thrive," Gear said.

“... There’s real progress happening here, and I’m ready to help drive that work forward,” she said.