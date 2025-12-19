Bourbonnais trustees adopt new process to review outdated ordinances

Bourbonnais trustees approved an ordinance that will create an administrative review calendar.

On second reading, the ordinance was approved 6-0 by trustees during Monday’s board meeting.

This allows village officials and trustees to review ordinances.

“This gives us an opportunity to make sure that we’re taking a look at ourselves and make sure everything’s up according to the federal government, Illinois government [standards],” Trustee Randy King said prior to the vote on the ordinance’s second reading.

Prior to the vote, Mayor Jeff Keast said King and fellow trustee Rick Fischer have been involved in this change and are taking the lead.

“[They] have been on a committee that have been putting together a lot of changes that I think are going to end up benefiting the village a lot, so I appreciate it,” Keast said.

Administrator Mike Van Mill said the idea for the ordinance came from trustees and village officials after attending the annual Illinois Municipal League conference earlier this year.

“There was a session on best practices. One of the topics was not letting ordinances get [outdated],” Van Mill said.

Officials found an ordinance dealing with where coal could be stored at a residence. It was used in the day to heat houses.

“Randy King is the chairman of our public works committee. he did a deep dive and found codes needing updated,” Van Mill said.

According to the ordinance, it establishes a review calendar for all departments as well as when ordinances should be reviewed.

“Some of our ordinances are old. We haven’t even reviewed them in a long time. I would say it’s over 20 years,” Keast said. “They don’t all have to be changed, but we need to be looking at them to see if there needs to be changes.”

Village attorney Pat Dunn said, “We want to be proactive, not reactive.”