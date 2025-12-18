Bourbonnais village trustees approve lower tax rate

Bourbonnais trustees approved the village’s 2025 tax rate during the board’s Monday meeting.

Once again, the village’s tax rate is going down.

“The tax rate for this year’s levy, which was recommended by the Finance Committee, is estimated to be .406, which is a decrease from the rate requested in the 2024 tax levy. Last year’s tax rate was .4264,” Finance Director Tara Latz said.

The decrease in the levy’s rate has been ongoing for more than 10 years, Latz said.

The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2026.

“This continues the downward trend of property tax rates in the village. For reference, the tax rate in 2015 was .4807. That is a 16% decrease in tax rate from 10 years ago,” Latz said.

The village is levying $2.1 million on property in the village. Last year, the levy was about $2 million.

The village’s estimated assessed valuation rose from $479.07 million in 2024 to $519.13 million in 2025. That is a change of 8.36%, Bourbonnais officials said.

“As property values continue to rise in the village of Bourbonnais, the decrease in the tax rate has been able to offset any increase in cost to the homeowner on the village portion of their tax bill,” Latz said.

As a reminder, the village’s portion of the tax bill is about 5% of a residents’ total tax bill, Latz said.