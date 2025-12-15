Kankakee Christmas Parade braves cold

Santa Claus waves to the crowd from the top of a Kankakee fire truck to end the Kankakee Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (Morgan Byers for Shaw Local News)

Single-digit temperatures didn’t stop the Kankakee Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

After a few hours of snow, the parade stepped off at 4:30 p.m. to travel down Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee for the fourth year since the parade’s return in 2022 after a hiatus since 1993.

The outdoor Mistletoe Market, originally set for the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square preceding the parade, was moved indoors to the Depot and Clock Tower buildings because of the weather.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who escorted grand marshal Monica Pizano to lead the parade, thanked parade organizers, participants, volunteers and city employees for their efforts to put on the parade despite the frigid, wintery obstacles.

“To those that braved the extreme temperatures ... your enthusiasm, smiles and waves showed the true Christmas spirit in Kankakee!” Curtis wrote on his Facebook page.