Clifton Central’s winning streak grows at Watseka Holiday Tournament: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Clifton Central 51, Hoopeston 29: Blake Chandler’s 16 points led the way in what was the sixth straight win for the Comets (7-1). Jake Thompson added 10 points and Derek Meier had seven.

Watseka 57, Iroquois West 23: The host Warriors (2-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with a tournament win over the Raiders (0-8). No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Herscher 68, Donovan 28: The Tigers (2-6) picked up their first win since the second game of the season by downing the Wildcats (4-5) in blowout fashion. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Cissna Park 55, Milford 45: The Timberwolves (3-5) picked up their third win in the last four games, beating the Vermilion Valley Conference rival Bearcats (1-4). No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Regular season

Peotone 65, Reed-Custer 32: Three players had double-figure scoring performances for the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) in Friday’s win. Alex Chemoweth had 23 points and six rebounds, Ethan McNeill had 17 points and eight rebounds and Nick Cronin had 14 points and four rebounds.

Matthew Kuban led the way with 18 points for the Comets (3-4, 1-2).

Wilmington 56, Lisle 42: The Wildcats (4-1, 3-0 ICE) kept their unbeaten conference start alive with a home win. Brysen Meents led the way with 25 points while Ryan Kettman added 16.

Streator 54, Manteno 39: Dylan Polito had 12 points and Eric Eldridge had eight in a conference loss for the Panthers (4-4, 1-2 ICE).

Coal City 54, Grant Park 14: The Coalers (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak at home Friday. No individual stats were immediately available for Coal City.

For Grant Park (0-7), Rigo Venegas had a team-high six points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Illinois Lutheran 17: Leondre Kemp’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the Panthers (4-3, 3-0 River Valley Conference) to their fourth straight win. Cameron Gray added nine points and five rebounds and Stanley Buchanan had eight points and five steals.

Momence 52, Urbana University 47: Erick Castillo went for 22 points and Eddie Ferreira went for 11 as Momence (6-3) picked up a road win. It was their fifth win in the last six games.

Beecher 56, Grace Christian 26: The Bobcats (2-6, 2-2 RVC) snapped a three-game losing streak with Friday’s home win over the Crusaders (0-4, 0-4 RVC). No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Girls basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Illinois Lutheran 16: The Panthers (1-9, 1-3 RVC) broke into the win column for the first time Friday. Maddie Simms led the team with 13 points while Lilyan Eddy had 12 and Kaylee Tousignant had eight.

Grace Christian 46, Momence 33: The Crusaders (3-6, 2-1 RVC) downed Momence (1-5, 1-4) at home Friday. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.