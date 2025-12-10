Kankakee wins big, Peotone takes rivalry game, Reed-Custer scores OT victory: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 87, Urbana 57: At home, the Kays (4-0) got 36 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks from Lincoln Williams for their third straight win by at least 25 points. Myair Thompson had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Cedric Terrell III added 17 points and nine assists while EJ Hazelett had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Peotone 52, Manteno 41: At home, the Blue Devils (3-4, 1-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) scored a Rumble on Route 50 rivalry win. Ethan McNeil had 19 points and seven rebounds. Alex Chenoweth chipped in 12 points and Tyler Walker added 11 points.

Dylan Polito had a game-high 22 points for Manteno (3-3, 1-1). Eric Eldridge had eight points and Jack Gotkowski added 11 points.

Reed-Custer 69, Herscher 64 (OT): On the road, the Comets (3-3, 1-1 ICE) got revenge from last month’s overtime loss to the Tigers in the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament. Matthew Kuban had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. Kaiden Klein added 18 points and four boards while Jesse Tresouthick had 15 points.

Tanner Jones had a game-high 25 points for the Tigers (1-5, 0-2). Austin Buckley added 18 points.

Homewood-Flossmoor 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39: At home, the Boilermakers slid to 3-4 and 0-2 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Dajuan Brown had 12 first-half points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 78, Grace Christian 15: At Grace Christian, the visiting Panthers drew even at 3-3 overall with a 3-0 start in the River Valley Conference. Leondre Kemp’s 14 points led the way, followed by 13 points from Cameron Gray and seven points from Stanley Buchanan.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders (0-3, 0-3).

Wilmington 37, Coal City 25: At Coal City, the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0 ICE) got 12 points apiece from Ryan Kettman and Declan Moran and six points from Brysen Meents.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers (2-4, 0-2).

Clifton Central 61, Grant Park 29: At home, the Comets (5-1, 3-1 RVC) increased their winning streak to four. Mason Mitchell led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points, followed by 13 points from Conner Unger and nine apiece from Blake Chandler and Cash Minard.

Ka’Shawn Sherrod and Max Perez each had six points for Grant Park (0-6, 0-3), who also got five points from Tony Valerio.

Tri-Point 71, Beecher 67 (OT): The Bobcats (1-6, 1-2 RVC) erased a 15-point deficit, including a seven-point margin with a minute to go, to force overtime on the road, but came up short in the extra frame. Wes Haddon had 22 points and six assists. Duke Doran and Aaron Harden each had 12 points, with Harden adding five assists.

Westville 72, Milford 21: On the road, Milford fell to 1-3 and 1-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Jack Van Hoveln had eight points and Mario Martinez had seven points.

Donovan 49, Illinois Lutheran 34: At home, the Wildcats improved to 4-3 and 2-1 in the RVC. Kaden Alocer had 19 points, two assists, a rebound and four steals. Preston Harrington-Dewitt added 10 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Jayden Mitton flirted with a double-double before finishing with nine points and rebounds apiece.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Watseka 44: No individual stats were immediately available for visiting watseka (1-5).

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 58, North Newton (Ind.) 39: At home, the Warriors made it six wins in their first seven games. Christa Holohan had 21 points and eight rebounds, her fourth straight game with at least 20 points. Thayren Rigsby had 14 points and five rebounds. Rennah Barrett added nine points.

Homewood-Flossmoor 78, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21: No individual stats were available for the visiting Boilermakers (2-6, 0-3 SWSC).

Prairie Central 40, Reed-Custer 37: At home, the Comets (4-5) lost by one possession for the second straight night. Alyssa Wollenzein had a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Kamryn Wilkey had nine points and two rebounds and Atiana Hood added six points, five rebounds and two steals.