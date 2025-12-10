2025 Daily Journal Boys Cross Country All-Area Team

First team

Justice Provost (Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Justice Provost, sr., Bishop McNamara: Despite battling injuries throughout the season, Provost returned to run a 5,000-meter PR at the Class 1A Lisle Sectional (18:53.1) to help the Fightin’ Irish advance to state for the first time since 2015. He won the Julian Urbina Memorial Invitational with a three-mile PR of 16:16.1 and placed fourth at All-City.

Kyler Savini (Photo Submitted by Kyle Eastman)

Kyler Savini, so., Bradley-Bourbonnais: The 2025 All-Area champ and a Class 3A state qualifier, Savini ran a PR of 15:29.26 at the Normal Community Sectional to punch his ticket to state. He had eight top-10 finishes on the year, including seventh place at the Southwest Suburban Conference Championship and eighth place at the Lincoln-Way Central Regional.

Isaiah Sharda (Photo Submitted by Kyle Eastman)

Isaiah Sharda, sr., Bradley-Bourbonnais: Sharda had a pair of top-10 finishes on the season, placing sixth All-City (2.5-mile time of 14:10.96) and ninth at the Tinley Park Tollfree Farley Invite (three-mile time of 16:53.00). He ran a PR time of 16:15.40 at the Lincoln-Way Central Regional, placing 27th overall.

Evan Benoit (Photo Submitted by Rob Grosso)

Evan Benoit, fr., Herscher: Benoit had nine top-10 finishes in his first high school season and qualified for the Class 1A State Championships, where he set a PR of 15:45.3. He placed second at both the Trojan Cross Country meet and the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet and third at the Seneca Twilight in the Woods and All-Area meets.

Jackson Kruse (Photo Submitted by Rob Grosso)

Jackson Kruse, jr., Herscher: Kruse placed in the top 10 six times this season, including third at the Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet, fourth at the 1A Bishop McNamara Regional and sixth at both the Lisle Sectional and All-Area meet. At the Class 1A State Championships, he posted a new PR of 15:52.5.

Jeremy Szepelak (Photo Submitted by Rob Grosso)

Jeremy Szepelak, sr., Herscher: A 20th-place finish at the Class 1A State Championships earned Szepelak All-State honors. He ran a PR of 15:10.7 to close out his high school career. He won the Illinois Central Eight Conference title, placed second at the Herscher Invite, All-Area meet and Bishop McNamara Regional, and third at the Lisle Sectional. He had 10 top-10 finishes overall.

Second team

Luca Nims, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sully Westover, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Owen Damptz, Herscher

Ethan Marin, Kankakee

Seth McHugh, Manteno

Caden Reiter, Manteno

Honorable mention

Elijah Muthami, Bishop McNamara

Sebastian Cortes, Bishop McNamara

Jhaiden Ochoa, Bishop McNamara

Jonah Yergler, Cissna Park

Nicholas Gifford, Clifton Central

Evan Lopez, Donovan

Brycen Steffen, Herscher

Owen Borders, Iroquois West

Oliviero Ochoa, Iroquois West

Elijah Santoyo, Kankakee

Greyson Denny, Peotone

Hayden Sullivan, Watseka