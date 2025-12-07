Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Dec. 6, 2025

Joseph Akai and Taylor Blythe, Bourbonnais, girl, Kaley Elizabeth, Nov. 26, second child.

William Caise and Lorin Gregory, Watseka, girl, Alaina Mae, Nov. 27, third child.

Jarod and Ashley Knight, Bradley, boy, Jaxson David, Nov. 27, second child.

Justin and Lucia Ruckman, Herscher, girl, Leah Catalina Arundale, Nov. 29, first child. The mother is the former Lucia Bolivar Sanchez.

Alfredo Tandazo Guambo and Sabrina Hernandez Padron, Kankakee, boy, Nael Santiago, Nov. 29, second child.

Estevon Cabral-Munoz and Mary Jo Peddycord, Donovan, girl, Essie Mae, Nov. 29, first child.

Brayden and Elena Peters, Bradley, boy, Jaxson Charles, Nov. 30, first child. The mother is the former Elena Garza.

Jason Garrison and Jenny Lyn Allison, Kankakee, boy, Jacob Jason, Nov. 30, mother’s first child and father’s second child.

Austin Dyer and Kaitlyn Hults, Kankakee, boy, Brooks Carter, Dec. 1, second child.