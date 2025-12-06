Santa Claus arrives in Kankakee

Santa Claus arrives to help light the Christmas Tree outside the Kankakee Train Depot on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

On a night when temperatures dipped below 10 degrees, a warmth seemed to blanket those gathered when Santa Claus made his grand entrance in downtown Kankakee.

At the 19th annual Lion Wreathing and Tree Lighting in the city’s core, about 100 people – perhaps half of those being youngsters focused on Santa – participants set aside concerns of the cold and watched in awe as the city’s holiday light display illuminated the night sky.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis worked quickly to keep the outdoors portion of the event as brief as possible, but placing the wreaths around the heads of the library lions Seemore and Readmore – no one really knows which one is which – by youngsters Elliot McHugh, 3, of Chebanse, and Dionisio Franquiz Perez, 11, of Kankakee.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Elliot McHugh, 3, of Chebanse, left, assists Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, right, lay the holiday wreaths on the lion statues outside the Kankakee Library on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The group then walked to the depot where the still-unlit 30-foot-tall Christmas tree waited for its lights to become electrified.

Santa first needed to arrive and, courtesy of a Kankakee Fire Department firetruck, a grand entrance was made. Following numerous hugs, the man from the North Pole helped lead the countdown to turn on the holiday lights at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square.

Inside the depot, several minutes later, however, is where the real business was being conducted.

It was here where children patiently lined up and took turns waiting to approach Santa to give him an idea or two, or even three, as to what they would like placed under their Christmas tree.

Santa Claus finds out what a little girl wants for Christmas at the Kankakee Train Depot on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Lucy Parks, 8, of Kankakee, was the first to take a few moments with Santa.

She said Santa asked her what she wanted for Christmas. The Lincoln Cultural Center second-grader was asked what she responded.

“I said that I didn’t know what I wanted for Christmas.”

He more certainly knew anyway.

Oliver Mauritzen, 10, of Kankakee, the son of Adam and Nicole Mauritzen, held a quiet conversation with Santa. He exited the line and didn’t reveal his wishlist.

He, however, noted his pleasure in coming to the depot each tree lighting.

“We enjoy this,” he said as his mother stood by. “We make a bunch of memories here.”

A family talks with Santa Claus at the Kankakee Train Depot on Thursday, December 4, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Regarding the decorated depot area, Zach Newton, superintendent of Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities, said crews began transforming the park into a Christmas wonderland on Nov. 3.

That starting point was a little later than usual, but crews had other responsibilities, most notably clearing city streets due to the recent snow.

He said crews worked hard to get all the lights in place, finishing only a day or so before Thursday’s event.

He said the lights will remain up and glowing until after Jan. 2. Workers will then begin unwinding all their hard work – provided they aren’t plowing snow.