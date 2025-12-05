A Christmas tree wonderland awaits

Attendees admire trees at the Kankakee County Museum during the kickoff event for the 47th annual Gallery of Trees on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee County Museum is officially aglow with the twinkle of Christmas lights for the 47th annual Gallery of Trees.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 4, visitors can view more than 35 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations as they fill the museum with notions of nostalgia to the theme “Blast from the Past.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Cynthia Veronda, of Kankakee, admires the ornaments handmade by her past Trinity Academy students, dating back to 1997, that decorate the Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See tree at the Kankakee County Museum during the 47th annual Gallery of Trees kickoff event on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Veronda serves as a board member to the camp, which celebrates its 80th year next year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“We have seen so many changes in the county, even just within our organization over the past few years, that we find ourselves reminiscing and talking about the ‘good ole days’ regularly,” said Veronica Featherston, executive director of the Kankakee County Museum.

“We thought it would be a fitting theme to celebrate how the people and events from the past have paved the way to get us to where we are now,” she said. “I hope [visitors] can enjoy a sense of nostalgia.”

A tree is decorated with 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl history, created by the Women of the Moose, at the Kankakee County Museum's 47th annual Gallery of Trees kickoff event Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. This year's theme is "Blast from the Past." (Tiffany Blanchette)

The holiday tradition kicked off with the Gallery of Trees preview party Wednesday, Dec. 3, where museum members enjoyed an after-hours, members-only first look at the trees, the lights and the holiday cheer ahead of opening to the public.

More than 4,000 visitors are expected to come out for the local favorite holiday tradition.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the museum closing on Christmas. A suggested donation is $3 per person. While there, the museum’s store will be open to shop for gifts.

Through Dec. 28, anytime someone visits the museum at 801 S. 8th Ave. in Kankakee, they can vote for their favorite tree, with winners earning first, second and third place in adult and children’s voting categories.

All December, visitors also can tour the museum grounds and check out the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Annual Holiday Art Show.

Artwork created by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students is on display as part of the BBCHS Holiday Art Show at the Kankakee County Museum during the 47th annual Gallery of Trees Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Featherston said it’s a wonderful time to visit the museum and admire the hard work many organizations – and museum staff – put in to make it a special experience.

“I love that I get to welcome a constant string of visiting families into the museum to enjoy the magic created by community organizations all December long,” Featherston said.

Visit kankakeecountymuseum.com for more information.