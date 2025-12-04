Bourbonnais cancels Thursday’s tree lighting

The scheduled Rockin' Around the Tree Lighting holiday event in Bourbonnais, set for Thursday evening, has been canceled due to anticipated extreme cold temperatures. (Daily Journal/ Bill Jurevich)

The planned Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting event in Bourbonnais has been canceled due to the forecasted cold temperatures.

The cancelation of the 6 p.m. Thursday event at The Grove at Goselin Park was announced on the village’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

“After careful consideration, and with the safety of our community as top priority, the Village of Bourbonnais has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, due to extreme weather conditions. As much as we love kicking off the holiday season together, the forecast is projecting frigid risks that we cannot overlook. We were very much looking forward to the students’ performances, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause. Please know how grateful we are for your support.We hope you will still enjoy the many winter festivities taking place throughout Bourbonnais this month. Thank you for your understanding!”

Meanwhile in Kankakee, the Lions’ Wreathing outside the Kankakee Public Library, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and the tree lighting at the depot, set to immediately follow, will go on as planned, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said Wednesday night.