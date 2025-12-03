Synthetic outdoor ice rink returns this season at The Grove at Goselin Park

Synthetic outdoor ice rink at The Grove at Goselin Park (Photo Provided By The Village of Bourbonnais)

The Village of Bourbonnais announced the return of its synthetic outdoor ice rink at The Grove at Goselin Park, located at 700 Main St. NW.

The rink is open during The Grove’s regular hours, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outside skates are welcome, and no ticket is required. This season, the modified 30-foot by 50-foot rink debuts in its new home under the Robert Goselin Pavilion.

“We look forward to the return of The Rink at The Grove this holiday season and welcome everyone to enjoy this outdoor amenity,” Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said in a news release.

Residents and visitors may purchase $5 tickets online or in person for one-hour skating sessions with rental included, available from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December (weather permitting).

Those attending the village’s sixth annual Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting on Thursday, can skate free by donating to the Shop with a Cop program benefiting local children.

“The Rink provides residents and visitors with a winter attraction that isn’t weather-dependent,” said Marketing and Community Engagement Director Lindy Casey. “Skating can take place no matter the temperature.”

Rink details and rental tickets are available at: www.villageofbourbonnais.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-rink