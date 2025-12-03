Sen. Joyce launches holiday card drive for seniors in care facilities

State Senator Patrick Joyce is continuing his annual holiday card drive to spread cheer to residents at local long-term care facilities.

“The holiday season is a time to spread love and warmth, but some older folks may be feeling forgotten,” Joyce said in a news release. “Making these cards only takes a few minutes, and it can completely turn around someone’s mood for the holidays.”

Joyce is encouraging 40th District residents to write handmade or store-bought cards to bring joy to older adults who may feel lonely during the holidays, with children also welcome to participate. Cards can be mailed or delivered through Dec. 15 to Joyce’s office at 179 S. Wall St., Kankakee, IL 60901, with appointments available by calling 708-756-0882.