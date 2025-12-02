Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Kankakee 83, Thornridge 31: Ava Johnson outscored Thornridge on her own, going for 33 points and four rebounds as one of five Kays (5-0, 1-0 Southland Athletic Conference) in double figures.

Shania Johnson had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Ki’Asia Wilson had 11 points, four assists and four steals. London Stroud flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, nine steals and eight assists. Malea Harrison had 10 points and seven steals.

Manteno 47, Herscher 32: Manteno (5-1, 1-0) went on the road and won its first Illinois Central Eight Conference game behind a trio of double-digit scorers, including two double-doubles. Maddie Gesky had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Emily Horath went for 12 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Lila Prindeville had 10 points and three steals.

Leia Haubner led Herscher (3-3, 0-1) with 17 points, including an 11-of-14 night at the free throw line. Audrey Coffman had five points and Abby Coutant had four.

Clifton Central 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 30: The Comets opened River Valley Conference play with a resounding win to move to 2-4, 1-0. Alexis Prisock had a 26-point explosion for Clifton Central, who also got eight points from Ella Ponton and seven from Maddie Webb.

Lilly Eddy’s 13 points led G-SW (0-7, 0-1). Maddie Simms had eight points and Abbie Olson had five.

Wilmington 36, Reed-Custer 28: No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington (5-1, 1-0 ICE) from its defensive-minded win.

The host Comets (4-1, 0-1) were led by 19 points and seven steals from Alyssa Wollenzein. Harlie Liebermann had four points and five boards.

Lisle 54, Coal City 34: The Coalers (2-4, 0-1) stumbled on the road in their ICE opener. Becca Hall had 11 points, five rebounds and an assist. Riley Walker added 10 points, two rebounds and a steal.

Grace Christian 44, Illinois Lutheran 4: The Crusaders had a defensive game for the ages as they improved to 2-4 and 1-0 in the RVC. Zoey Baldridge had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kaitlyn Jorgenseon added six points. Abby St. John had a team-high five of Grace’s 20 steals.

Peotone 35, Streator 31: No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-0 ICE) as they earned their first win of the season on the road.