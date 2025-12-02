Let’s Ketchup expands Care Closets to more schools

Let's Ketchup volunteers prepare to deliver boxes of food and other essentials to local school Care Closets. (Provided by Let's Ketchup)

Let’s Ketchup is making strides to help more kids in Kankakee County.

The local nonprofit is dedicated to wiping out school lunch debt and stocking school Care Closets.

Using a recent donation, Let’s Ketchup expanded its Care Closet program to three additional school districts, adding Herscher, Pembroke and Grant Park to its list of partners, according to a news release.

The nonprofit now supports 10 districts across Kankakee County, including Kankakee, BBCHS, Bradley Elementary, Bourbonnais Elementary, Manteno, St. Anne and Momence.

Let's Ketchup volunteers drop off boxes of donations to stock the Care Closet in Kankakee School District. (Provided by Let's Ketchup)

The Care Closet provides essential items, such as hygiene products, clothing and school supplies, to students who need them most.

With support and donations from the community, hundreds of students in the county will receive essential items.

Let’s Ketchup sends surveys to its partner districts to learn what students need most, then purchases those items in bulk to get the best value.

Volunteers pack, sort and deliver everything during delivery week.

The delivery team includes Joe Ewers, Steve Wilder, Tom Klonowski and Robbie Lienhardt, and Care Closet liason Courtney Nutter coordinates with districts to receive the donations.

Let’s Ketchup has been able to provide:

Clothing & Warmth

612 tops (crewneck sweatshirts, long & short sleeve tees)

192 bottoms (joggers, leggings, sweatpants)

444 pairs of underwear

384 pairs of socks for kids and adults

Hygiene & Personal Care

672 bottles of body wash, soap, shampoo & conditioner

432 deodorants

2,160 dental care items (toothpaste & toothbrushes)

2,448 hair tools (combs & brushes)

144 bottles of lotion

2,264 feminine hygiene products (pads & tampons)

Food & Nutrition

7,830 fruit snack servings

6,900 granola bars

372 mac & cheese cups

2,352 ramen packs

372 oatmeal cups

849 canned goods

10,000 Pop Chips bags (provided by Our Home in Kankakee)

Let’s Ketchup President Mike Murphy said the nonprofit is committed to growing even more each year.

Let’s Ketchup has recently canceled $3,000 in student lunch debt for Manteno schools, with another $3,000 scheduled for other districts by year’s end, he said.

The organization’s goal is to remove barriers so every child can focus on learning and thriving.