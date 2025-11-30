Holiday events in Kankakee County

Santa Claus lets out a jolly "Ho, ho ho" as the city of Kankakee's Christmas tree lights up at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square during the 2023 Lion Wreathing and City Tree Lighting in downtown Kankakee. The event returns Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the Kankakee Public Library for the ceremonial lion wreathing. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette, Tiffany Blanchette)

Northfield Square’s Christmas Tree Wonderland

On display Nov. 28 through Dec. 25 is the seventh annual Northfield Square Mall Christmas Tree Wonderland at 1600 Route 50, Bradley. The event transforms the mall into a festive forest, with trees beautifully decorated by businesses, churches and community members, bringing holiday cheer each year.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Holiday hours may vary.

47th annual Gallery of Trees

From Dec. 4 through Dec. 28, take a stroll through the Kankakee County Museum’s 47th annual Gallery of Trees. View more than 35 trees beautifully decorated by participating nonprofits to the theme “Blast from the Past.”

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite one. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Kankakee’s annual Lion Wreathing and City Tree Lighting

Head to the Kankakee Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, to see two lucky children help Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis place the ceremonial wreaths on the library’s iconic lions, Readmore and Seemore, before joining a parade to the Kankakee Train Depot for the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

The Kankakee Fire Department escorts Santa Claus to the celebration, which continues indoors at the depot with cookies and hot chocolate. Enjoy live music and a new light show in the park.

Bourbonnais’ Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting

At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the village of Bourbonnais will host its fifth annual Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting at The Grove, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The free event features holiday carols performed by Bourbonnais students, ice skating at the mobile synthetic rink with skate rentals available, touch-a-truck opportunities, food from vendors and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Bradley Christmas Parade (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bradley’s 40th annual Lighted Christmas Parade

On Friday, Dec. 5, the village of Bradley’s 40th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, themed “A Christmas Jubilee on Gingerbread Lane,” steps off down Broadway Street at 6:30 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. before traveling from Forest Avenue to Washington Avenue and ending with a visit from Santa at Village Hall.

Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host its annual holiday market, Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee. Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. Shop from dozens of makers, bakers, artists and growers, and enjoy specialty foods, coffee, brunch and lunch items, and more.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS continue its mission of historical preservation.

Christmas on the Farm

Get ready for a jolly good time at Christmas on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at Perry Farm Park. The Bourbonnais Township Park District is bringing the holiday magic to the farm with activities, treats and plenty of merry moments. For more information and tickets, visit btpd.org/park-district-events.

Christmas in Manteno

From 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in downtown Manteno is the annual Christmas in Manteno celebration. The village transforms into a winter wonderland filled with holiday cheer. Enjoy visits with Santa, Christmas Tree Lane, the Jingle Bell Business Stroll, sleigh rides, the downtown Christmas lighting ceremony, Frosty’s Fun Zone and the Holiday Market alongside entertainment.

Riverview Holiday House Walk 2023 (Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

Momence’s Christmas Gathering & Parade

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Momence Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Gathering from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in downtown Momence. A lighted parade steps off at 5 p.m., with the city tree-lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Before the parade will be activities including $5 photos with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. at City Hall; ornament-making, games and Mrs. Claus at the Chipman Public Library; and carolers, crafts and “A Christmas Carol” exhibit at the farm museum. A petting zoo and barrel rides will be on East Washington Street, and activities will be available inside Sensei Steve’s. Free snacks and drinks also will be offered at local businesses, and vendors will be on-site. Free horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from 2 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Momence Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Riverview Historic District Holiday House Walk

Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District once again will feature five homes as well as Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style house, the B. Harley Bradley House, during its annual Holiday House Walk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. Day-of tickets will be $25. The tour begins at the railroad depot in downtown Kankakee, 197 S. East Ave. Advance tickets also are on sale at the following merchants: Busse & Rieck and The Flower Shoppe (both in Kankakee), and Tholens’ Garden Center and Ba Da Bloom Flower Shop (both in Bourbonnais).

KVSO holiday concert/Symphony of Sweets

At 4 p.m. Dec. 7, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will host its annual holiday concert at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This year’s theme is “A Baroque Christmas,” and it will feature Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” pieces by Bach and Mozart, as well as selections from Handel’s “The Messiah.” The KVSO chorus will join the performance as well.

After the concert, the annual Symphony of Sweets will be held by the KVSO Women’s Guild at the Kankakee Country Club, where the group auctions items, experiences and baked goods. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert and the dinner can be purchased at kvso.org.

Hundreds line the sidewalks of Schuyler Avenue on Dec. 10, 2022, for the first Kankakee Christmas Parade since 1993. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee Christmas Parade & Mistletoe Market

The fourth annual Kankakee Christmas Parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, in downtown Kankakee. Hundreds line Schuyler Avenue for this long-standing Kankakee tradition, which returned in 2022 after a hiatus since 1993.

Preceding the parade will be a Mistletoe Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square, located at 199 S. East Ave. in Kankakee.

Miracle at the Grove

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, bundle up and join the village of Bourbonnais and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County for the Miracle at The Grove, 700 Main St. NW, in Bourbonnais. Walk into a winter wonderland, and enjoy an outdoor holiday market with magical surprises along the way. For more information on the free event, visit communityartscouncil.org.