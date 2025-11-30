Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Nov. 29, 2025

Jace and Gabrielle Battrell, Manteno, boy, Leo James, Nov. 17, first child. The mother is the former Gabrielle Keller.

Patrick and Haley Peters, Kankakee, girl, Mabel Marie, Nov. 17, second child.

Antonio Nolden and Ariana Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Alaric Broly Harry, Nov. 18, second child.

Zach Venegas and Rosa Lowery, Bradley, boy, Zayvior G., Nov. 19, third child.

Alexander Christie and Emily Fasano, Kankakee, girl, Zoey Ray, Nov. 19, second child.

Jacob Thurman and Teressa White, Pembroke Township, girl, Taressa Sunshine, Nov. 19.

Gabe and Yasmine Jones, Kankakee, boy, Ronan, Nov. 20, second child.

Richard Provost and Noor Fakhoury-Probst, Kankakee, boy, Elijah Cole, Nov. 20, second child.

Eliseo Campos and Lauren Hathaway, Kankakee, boy, Xavian Antonio, Nov. 20, first child.

Tyson Meli and Autumn Vanmeter, Kankakee, girl, Julianna Rose, Nov. 20, third child.

Kyle and Addie Stone, Kankakee, girl, Macy Jane, Nov. 20, second child.

Cole and Jordin Davenport, Sheldon, boy, Wesley Anthony, Nov. 21, third child.

Nathan and Zoe Hess, Momence, girl, Lakelyn Kay, Nov. 21, first child. The mother is the former Zoe Lee.

Kevin Poby and Tia Ulloa, Momence, boy, Edgar Michael, Nov. 21, first child.

Donny and Keri Fehrenbacher, Herscher, boy, Whitley, Nov. 24, sixth child.