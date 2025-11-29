Bishop McNamara beats Reed-Custer 67-39 for Adrian Provost’s 200th win: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament

Bishop McNamara 67, Reed-Custer 39: Bishop McNamara head coach Adrian Provost reached a milestone with the team’s win in Friday’s tournament championship game, the 200th of his head coaching career. The Fightin’ Irish ran away in the second half after leading just 24-23 at halftime. Richie Darr led the way with 17 points, while Teddy Fogel was also in double figures with 14.

For Reed-Custer (1-2), Matthew Kuban had 14 points. Kaiden Klein and Eddie Bryan had 13 points apiece.

St. Anne 51, Herscher 49: The Cardinals (1-2) played their second one-score game on the young season, but this time came out on top to wrap the Herscher Thanksgiving Tournament with a win over the host Tigers (1-2).

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Lemont 72, Bradley-Bourbonnais 54: Tez Smith put up a team-high 15 points as the Boilermakers (1-2) fell in tournament play. Kobe Lawrence added 12 points, while Dajuan Brown added eight.

Coal City Turkey Tournament

Manteno 52, Peotone 43: The rival Panthers (2-1) and Blue Devils (1-2) met for the season’s first edition of the Rumble on Route 50, and it was the Panthers who played to a 15-9 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away. Braden Campbell had 13 points for Manteno, while Ramsey Owens and Eric Eldridge had 12 points apiece.

Peotone’s Tyler Walker had a game-high 20 points. Ethan McNeill added 13.

Coal City 45, Morris 35: The Coalers (2-1) got 16 points from Braden Walker to bounce back from their first loss and pick up a 10-point win. Julian Micetich added seven points, and Dane Noffsinger added six points.

IC Catholic 72, Beecher 33: The Bobcats (0-3) got 10 points and four rebounds from Wences Baumgartner and five points apiece from Jadyn Stout and Gavin Van Ness in Friday’s loss.

Southland Prep 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 42: Leondre Kemp posted a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds in Friday’s loss for the Panthers (0-3). Stanley Buchanan added 11 points, and Cooper Biros had seven.

Calvary Christian Thanksgiving Tournament

Donovan 54, Greenview 43: Preston Harrington-DeWitt’s 19 points and nine rebounds led the Wildcats to a win in their season-opener. Collin Carlson added 13 points, Jayden Mitton had 11, and Noah Klecan had 10.

Donovan 46, Calvary Christian 30: The Wildcats (2-0) picked up another win over the host Knights. Kaden Alcocer led the team with 12 points, while Jayden Mitton joined him in double figures with 11.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament

Tri-Point 59, Iroquois West 34: Landen Kraft had seven points, Wyatt Breen had six, and Drew Talbert had five for the Raiders (0-3).