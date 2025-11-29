2025 Daily Journal Boys Soccer All-Area Team

First team

Wences Baumgartner (Submitted by Dawn Compton)

Wences Baumgartner, Beecher, sr., S: Baumgartner wrapped his stellar career as the IHSA’s all-time scoring leader with 187 goals. He tallied 64 in his senior season, among the top totals in the nation and tied for the fifth-most in a single season in state history. He was also named an IHSSCA All-State selection, one of five area players to receive that honor, and was both the Daily Journal and River Valley Conference player of the year.

Bennett Dykstra (Submitted by Andy Stembridge)

Bennett Dykstra, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., MF: With a team-high 11 assists to go with nine goals, the third-most on the team, Dykstra played his way to his third straight first-team All-SWSC selection. The four-year letterman also was named All-Sectional for the second consecutive year to go with an honorable mention pick three seasons ago.

Guadalupe Valadez (Submitted by Andy Stembrid)

Guadalupe Valadez, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., MF: Valadez finished the season with 11 goals and six assists, ranking second on the Boilermakers in both categories. He was named the team MVP and earned IHSSCA All-Sectional honors. He also earned All-Southwest Suburban Conference honors for the second straight year.

Aidan Kenney (Submitted photo)

Aidan Kenney, Coal City, sr., D: Kenney anchored a Coal City defense that surrendered just 14 goals in their 28 matches on the season. He earned All-ICE honors and was an All-Sectional pick, earning both honors for the second time in his career. In eight total matches against Beecher, Manteno, Herscher and Peotone, some of the area’s top scoring teams, Kenney and the Coalers allowed just three goals.

Carter Nicholson (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Carter Nicholson, Coal City, sr., GK: The last line of defense for one of the state’s top defensive teams, Nicholson made 198 saves while his 17 shutouts gave him 27 in his career. He was named an All-Illinois Central Eight Conference player for the third straight season and was an All-Sectional pick. He helped the Coalers to their first-ever regional and sectional titles and a third-place finish at state.

Luis Parra (Submitted by Alan High)

Luis Parra, Herscher, sr., F: With a career-high 55 goals as a senior, Parra became Herscher’s single-season and all-time leading scorer with 127 career goals. His 26 assists this season gave him 98 for his career, the third-most in IHSA history and most in program history. He also holds the single-season Herscher assist record. Parra was also an IHSSCA All-State selection to cap off one of the area’s most prolific four-year careers.

Alexis Cruz (Submitted by Vincent Mkhwanazi)

Alexis Cruz, Kankakee, sr., MF: Cruz had a highly decorated senior season, being an IHSSCA All-State selection and the Southland Conference Player of the Year. He helped lead the Kays to an 8-0 conference record and their first-ever conference title. He was Kankakee’s top attacker and facilitator, leading the team in both goals (23) and assists (14).

Angel Cruz (Submitted by Vincent Mkh)

Angel Cruz, Kankakee, jr., MF: Not one to be outdone by his older brother Alexis, Angel Cruz tallied 22 goals and 11 assists, ranking a close second on the team in both categories. He was a first-team All-Southland Athletic Conference pick and was named to the All-Sectional team. He contributed on both ends of the field for the Kays throughout the season.

Justin Foster (Photo Submitted by Justin Emerson)

Justin Foster, Manteno, sr., MF: A key piece of back-to-back ICE titles and regional titles for the Panthers, Foster became the program’s first player to earn IHSSCA All-State honors since 2019. He recorded 14 goals and nine assists and was named to the All-ICE team for the third time. He was named to All-Tournament teams at the Rivals Cup and Charger Classic.

Maddox Toepper (Photo Submitted by Justin Emerson)

Maddox Toepper, Manteno, sr., MF: A back injury early in the season led to low numbers for Toepper (4 goals, 5 assists). But when he was on the field, few players were more vital to Manteno’s success. The Panthers went 15-2 when he played and 3-4-2 when he didn’t. He was an All-ICE pick and All-Sectional, earning both honors for the second time.

Brigham Hays (Photo Submitted by Neal Buck)

Brigham Hays, St. Anne, sr., F: Hays was the driving force behind the Cardinals’ historic turnaround in 2025, finishing 14-9 after going 1-19 in 2024. He was an IHSSCA All-State pick thanks to his 59 goals, the most in a single season in program history, and was a first-team All-RVC selection for the second straight season. He also led St. Anne to its first appearance in a regional title game.

Second team

Jack Watters, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Cade Hill, Bradley-Bourbonnais

John Sadulla, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Colton Lemmons, Coal City

Julian Micetich, Coal City

Dane Noffsinger, Coal City

Rowan Keigher, Herscher

Dylan Polito, Manteno

Ben Froeschle, Manteno

Nate Wehrmann, Peotone

Tristin Drabik, Peotone

Honorable mention

Jadyn Hill, Beecher; Axel Avila, Beecher; Matthew Buzas, Bishop McNamara; Erick Gutierrez, Clifton Central; Ashton Reiniche, Clifton-Central; Matthew Salas, Clifton-Central; Carter Hollis, Coal City; Luke Munsterman, Coal City; Sam Cordes, Grant Park; Jacob Benoit, Herscher; Connor Buckley, Herscher; Kanden Venckauskas, Herscher; Kelyan Leon, Iroquois West; Luis Pereda, Kankakee; Joseph Andrade, Kankakee; Cayden Lacher, Manteno; Tommy Rounds, Momence; Ulises Garcia-Herrera, Momence; Santino Petrizzi, Peotone; Patryk Krupa, Peotone; Matthew Kuban Reed-Custer; Dylan Maschmeyer, Reed-Custer; Erick Franco, St. Anne; Diego Guerrero, St. Anne; Brian Morales-Macias, Watseka/Milford