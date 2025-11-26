Shop ‘Wright’ this Friday at B. Harley Bradley House

The B. Harley Bradley House is Kankakee's very own Frank Lloyd Wright home. (Daily Journal/File)

Find all the “Wright” holiday gifts this Friday at Kankakee’s very own Frank Lloyd Wright home.

The Bradley House Stable Gift Shop will once again be open for the Shop Wright on Black Friday event, held this Friday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison, Kankakee.

Anyone making a purchase will receive a VIP pass for a sneak peak of the beautifully decorated house until noon that day.

There will be limited signed copies of Laura Golowski’s book, “The B. Harley Bradley House: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Flagship Prairie Design,” on sale for $28.95 (normally $34.95) that day only in the gift shop.

The B. Harley Bradley House Stable Gift Shop offers unique Frank Lloyd Wright-themed gifts at the Kankakee site. (Provided by Wright in Kankakee)

Other sale items will include Bradley House designed ornaments, winter caps, tote bags and Hickox House coaster sets in honor of our new Hickox House neighbor (normally $40, now $30).

For more information, visit wright1900.org or find Wright in Kankakee on Facebook.