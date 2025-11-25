Kankakee police interview person of interest in Sunday’s fatal shooting

Kankakee police said Tuesday they interviewed a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Donnie E. Smith, of Chicago, Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of East Court Street.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Kankakee police said investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from the business Smith and his two associates were in before the incident.

The video showed Smith and the two associates entered the business. Smith then noticed a Buick with three individuals inside pull up to the front of the business, the release said.

Smith came out of the business, removed a gun from his waistband, aimed at the driver’s side of the Buick, and fired, the release said.

The driver of the Buick returned fire, hitting Smith several times before the Buick left the parking lot, the release said.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Monday investigators found the Buick involved in the shooting in a garage in the 200 block of South Chicago Avenue.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the driver of the Buick and person of interest and his attorney came to the police station, the release said.

The person of interest provided a statement that was consistent with the events depicted in the surveillance footage, the release said.

Following the interview, the person of interest was released pending further investigation and review by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, the release said.

“This case moved quickly due to the diligence and professionalism of our officers and the entire Detective Bureau,” Police Chief Chris Kidwell said in the release.

“We are extremely proud of their efforts and thankful for the assistance provided by our state and local partners, Tri-County Auto Task Force, as well as the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office,. The case will now be forwarded to the Kajnkake County State’s Attorney’s Office.”