United Way seeking food, clothing, hygiene products, cleaning supplies donations during the holiday season

During the month of December, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is coordinating a communitywide Home for the Holidays donation drive.

These items will benefit 12 of United Way’s local impact partners all at once, providing essential household goods to the individuals and families they serve, United Way Executive Director Mariah Vail said.

Requested donation items include:

Hygiene products – shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care items

Cleaning supplies – dish soap, laundry detergent/pods, paper towels, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and related items

Nonperishable foods – especially protein items such as canned meats/fish, peanut butter, beans and other canned goods

Warmth items – sleeping bags, blankets, warm coveralls or snowmobile suits for individuals facing winter without adequate shelter

Vail said they will be launching information on donation drop-off sites during the first week of December. Neighbors who are interested in supporting this effort can find updates at facebook.com/localunitedway or by emailing info@myunitedway.org.