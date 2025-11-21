Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Nov. 19, 2025

Robert and Jaelyn Anderson, Kankakee, boy, Ames Robert Denny, Nov. 9, first child. The mother is the former Jaelyn French.

Kale and Abbey Wagner, Kankakee, boy, Dean Mason, Nov. 11, second child.

Steven Smith and Joy Lacheta, Grant Park, girl, Lillith Marie, Nov. 13, second child.

Josh Hess and Amy Velazquez, Momence, boy, Luka Alan, Nov. 13, first child.

John Watson and Jade Mills, Braidwood, boy, Trent Daniel, Nov. 14.

Jeremiah Crouch and Mallory Davis, Momence, girl, Monroe Frances, Nov. 14, first child.

Kyle and Amanda Kupferer, Kankakee, boy, Ayden Kyle, Nov. 15, third child.