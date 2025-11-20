Cissna Park, Watseka/Milford cruise to Timberwolf Tipoff wins: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tipoff

Cissna Park 50, Bismarck-Henning 22: The Timberwolves (2-0) continued to show no signs of exhaustion after winning a state volleyball title over the weekend, picking up a second straight blowout win to open basketball season. Addison Lucht erupted for 25 points to go with four rebounds and four steals. Josie Neukomm had eight points and five rebounds while Lauryn Hamrick had six points and three rebounds.

Watseka/Milford 57, Clifton Central 38: Noelle Schroeder went off for 20 points while Christa Holohan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (2-0) in Wednesday’s win. Schroeder knocked down six 3-pointers, five in the second half. Kami Muehling added nine points.

For the Comets (0-3), Ella Ponton led the way with nine points while Alexis Prisock had seven points and Lia Prairie had six.

Reed-Custer Comet Classic

Wilmington 43, Reed-Custer 24: A pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents met for a nonconference matchup, with the Wildcats (2-0) handing the Comets (2-1) their first loss of the season. No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Reed-Custer was led by Alyssa Wollenzien seven points, four rebounds and five steals. Harlie Liebermann had seven points and four rebounds while Atianna Hood had six points, four rebounds and four steals.

Coal City 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 25: The Coalers (1-1) broke into the win column for the first time this season behind a 14-point effort from Jori Tucker. Sydney Larson and Becca Hall added seven points apiece.

The Panthers (0-2) got nine points from Maddie Simms and seven points from Lilyan Eddy.

Grant Park 29, Grace Christian 27: The Dragons (1-2) picked up their first win Wednesday with a close win over the Crusaders (0-2). No individual stats were available for either team.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Tipoff

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43, Iroquois West 28: After picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday, the Raiders (1-2) fell to the host Falcons. Amelia Scharp scored in double figures for the third straight game to open the season, finishing with a season-high 17 points.