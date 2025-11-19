Morrey named permanent leader of Kankakee County Economic Alliance

While it was never in doubt, the “acting” designation of Angela Morrey as the new leader of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County has been removed.

The appointment of Morrey to permanently fill the vacancy left by the resignation of long-time Alliance President and CEO Tim Nugent has been approved by the Kankakee County Board administration.

A full County Board vote was not needed, but rather the approval from board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand.

The announcement of Morrey’s approval came on Monday.

Morrey, a member of the Alliance staff since October 2020, had been serving as acting director since Sept. 13.

Nugent’s final day with the Alliance was Sept. 12.

“Angela is the perfect leader to take Kankakee County into the next chapter of growth,” Alexander-Hildebrand said in a news release.

“Her passion for this community, combined with her strategic insight and deep understanding of economic development, will help unlock the full potential of our region and position us for lasting success,” he said in the release.

Before taking on this new role, Morrey had served as the Alliance’s director of marketing and business attraction. She was later promoted to the position of vice president of business development.

Under her leadership, the Alliance will continue its mission to strengthen the region’s economic base, support existing businesses and attract investment in key sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, food processing, life sciences and renewable energy.

“It is a privilege to continue serving the businesses, educators and community partners who drive Kankakee County forward,” said Morrey, a 1996 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. “I am eager to build on our progress and strengthen the partnerships that make this region thrive.”

Under her leadership, the Alliance will continue to lean into its strategic sectors – including food processing; metal, machinery and logistics; life sciences; renewable energy; business and professional services; and tourism/hospitality – all key regional growth areas.

Alliance Board Chairman Jeff Bennett said great things are happening within Kankakee County and the organization’s board is fully confident that “we will continue to move the needle forward in growth and development with Angela’s direction.”

Nugent, who also served 20 years as Manteno mayor, resigned from the Alliance to take a position with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, an appointment which came from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Nugent had been the alliance leader since May 2016.

The Alliance was formed in 2007.

The Alliance is a public-private partnership with the Kankakee County Board and serves as the sole county-wide economic development organization with a mission to retain and attract business, workforce and community development and strategic collaboration to expand the local economy.