Bourbonnais trustees approve tax abatements on four bond issues

Bourbonnais trustees passed four ordinances dealing with the abatement of the tax levy on four bonds during Monday’s meeting.
The four bonds total $28.515 million.
It continues a recent trend of village officials abating the tax levy on the bonds.
The four bonds deal with:
• various capital projects throughout the village
• tax increment financing economic development incentives for the Road Ranger project at the Bourbonnais Parkway Interstate 57 interchange
• refinancing of bonds, allowing the village to capitalize on the low interest rate environments of 2021 by lowering the interest cost for the remaining term of the bond,
• the bond issued for the community campus plan that is The Grove.
Finance Director Tara Latz said the village is saving taxpayers anywhere from $146 to $511 depending on the value of their property.”