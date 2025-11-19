Shaw Local

Bourbonnais trustees approve tax abatements on four bond issues

Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (copy) (copy) (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

By Jeff Bonty

Bourbonnais trustees passed four ordinances dealing with the abatement of the tax levy on four bonds during Monday’s meeting.

The four bonds total $28.515 million.

It continues a recent trend of village officials abating the tax levy on the bonds.

The four bonds deal with:

• various capital projects throughout the village

• tax increment financing economic development incentives for the Road Ranger project at the Bourbonnais Parkway Interstate 57 interchange

• refinancing of bonds, allowing the village to capitalize on the low interest rate environments of 2021 by lowering the interest cost for the remaining term of the bond,

• the bond issued for the community campus plan that is The Grove.

Finance Director Tara Latz said the village is saving taxpayers anywhere from $146 to $511 depending on the value of their property.”

